INPS, pension spending increased by 3.8% in 2022 – News

Italy has emerged from the crisis triggered by the pandemic, experiencing a moment of broader economic recovery than that of other euro area states. This is confirmed by the GDP data, which grew by 3.7% in 2022, improving the job market both in terms of quality and quantity. The photograph of the Italian economic and social context was taken from the XXII INPS annual report, presented today to the students of the Aldo Moro University of Bari as part of the University of Social Security initiative.


Present, among others, were the extraordinary commissioner of INPS Micaela Gelera, the rector of the University of Bari Stefano Bronzini and the central director of INPS Studies and Research Gianfranco Santoro. The document, referring to 2022, highlights both an increase in the number of insured people (over 26.2 million) and in the average number of weeks worked. The recovery, explains INPS, has “guaranteed greater stability and sustainability of the Italian social security system” and has reduced the use “of social safety nets, such as the redundancy fund, the total expenditure of which has been reduced from six billion euros in 2021 to one billion in 2022. Spending on pensions also increased, increasing by 3.8%, less than the consumer price index (plus 8.1%). it stood at 1,915 euros per month. Old-age ones at 889 euros per month. As for pension payments of a welfare nature, such as civil disability pensions, they increased by 18 thousand units.

