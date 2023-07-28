Input tax deduction for company events (BFH) – NWB live feed

Online message – Thursday 07/27/2023

sales tax | Input tax deduction for company events (BFH)

If the entrepreneur obtains services for so-called company events (here: Christmas party), he is only entitled to input tax deduction if these do not exclusively serve the private needs of the company employees, but are due to the special circumstances of his economic activity (BFH, judgment of 10.5 .2023 – VR 16/21; published on 27.7.2023).

Facts: The plaintiff invited all management employees to cook together in the cooking studio. 31 workers participated after 32 workers had registered. The total cost of cooking €4,664 included an input tax i. H. of approx. €745, which the plaintiff asserted. Each registered employee incurred costs i. H. from 145 € (see …

