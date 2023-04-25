Insecurity in Goma: 2 people killed and 5 houses robbed by bandits

Radio Okapi.Ph/ Jonathan Fuanani”/>

Two people were killed last night in the Himbi and Katoyi neighborhoods of Goma (North Kivu), by unidentified armed bandits. More than five houses were robbed by “The 40 Thieves” and one person injured by machete.

Security sources say that as yet unidentified armed bandits fired on two people on Monday evening: one at the President entrance and the other in the Katoyi district. According to the same sources, in the Ngangi 1 district, more than five houses were robbed by “The 40 Thieves”.

One of the victims reports to Radio Okapi that these outlaws made an incursion around 01 local time in his home. All the belongings of the house were taken away.

The criminals even tried to rape his wife before disappearing into the wild, after the victims launched the alert.

According to this source, these young thieves speak Lingala and are armed with a firearm, machetes, and other bladed weapons.

In a tweet, MP Lumbu Lumbu, elected from Goma, asks for the involvement of the military governor to see how to put an end to this growing insecurity in the city.

Contacted by Radio Okapi, Lieutenant-Colonel Njike Ksiko, spokesperson for the military governor of North Kivu, confirms this rise in crime in Goma. He ensures that everything is done at the level of the military hierarchy to eradicate this phenomenon 40 thieves, which is gaining more and more momentum in the city.