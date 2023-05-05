Insecurity is in full swing in the city of Bukavu

Editing Matininfos.net



Featured, Security

33 Views

Four dead and injured were reported after a robbery of money changers commonly called “bradeurs” on the evening of Thursday, May 04, 2023 in the Cahi district in the Commune of Bagira.

Dieudonné Akilimali, Head of the Cahi District indicated that a group of bandits attacked the street vendors who, unfortunately, missed their targets. In their flight, these outlaws fired point-blank at peaceful passengers.

So far, the results are still provisional note of concordant sources which specify that the wounded were sent urgently to the general reference hospital of Bukavu.

This unfortunate event has angered civil society actors who are asking the competent authorities to ensure the safety of the population and their property.

Jules Ninda