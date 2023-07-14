Insecurity is not solved by paying criminals: Prosecutor’s Office

THE PROPOSAL made by President Gustavo Petro to pay a monthly payment to members of criminal gangs so that they stop killing and abandon the path of violence was criticized by the Attorney General, Francisco Barbosa. The head of the accusing entity considers that the problem of insecurity is not solved by financing the members of criminal groups, but by protecting and offering opportunities to good citizens.

“This is going to be resolved when we understand that there are millions of Colombians who also need opportunities, who have never committed a crime and want the State to also help them to get ahead and to push a country within the framework of principles and in the framework of constitutional values”, he stated in the middle of the ‘Pan American Congress on Risk of Asset Laundering, Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction’.

Barbosa’s questioning became known after the announcement by the national president to use subsidies of up to 1 million pesos to prevent young people from continuing to commit crimes.

“There will be thousands of young people who we are going to pay for not killing, for not participating in violence, for studying,” said the Colombian president from Buenaventura on that occasion, considering that this initiative is part of his policy of ‘peace total’.

In turn, he stressed that “this program is going to be complemented by what we call young people in peace; We are going to give them help to enter the Seine, which here has a commitment that must be fulfilled, and to enter the university”.

However, Barbosa in relation to what was mentioned by the president, emphasized that it is “by pursuing and affecting the illicit resources” of criminal gangs in the country that crime will be contained.

“Crime wins if powers are dispersed, if institutional responsibilities become diffuse (…) this fight against crime is a fight that must be carried out under the criteria of the rule of law, effective investigation and prosecution ”, he stated.

funding sources

During his speech, the prosecutor made reference to the multiple sources of financing that exist around drug trafficking, which “go far beyond money laundering”, which is why he proposes to attack in a comprehensive and effective manner.

“Sources can also come from, for example, migrant smuggling, human trafficking, extortion, illicit enrichment, kidnapping, extortion, crimes against public administration, corruption,” the prosecutor mentioned during the congress.

As a proposal to put an end to the illicit income of criminal organizations in Colombia, he spoke of the need to regulate the free zones.

“It is important that the 104 free zones can be regulated, but at the same time that they have protection from the point of view of their vulnerability to crime. What we are experiencing in different parts of the national territory is dramatic, what is happening in Buenaventura is basically an odyssey from the point of view of the lack of security”, he pointed out.

peace initiatives

Regarding the peace initiatives promoted by the Government, the attorney general reaffirmed his support for the project, as long as they are attached to legal and constitutional precepts.

“The idea of ​​partisanship must never be confused with peace because it is important to understand that peace can only be reached with the rule of law, with security and with guaranteed public order in the national territory,” he argued.

But he also made reference to the resources that have been granted to the Fund for Victims in Transitional Justice, which is framed in the Justice and Peace Law. For the initiative, approximately 854,000 million pesos in goods have been made available.

“Between 2006 and 2019, 509,000 million had been delivered. In this administration we have delivered 854,000 million (…) we exceed what had been done in 14 years in Colombia, in 300,000 million pesos”, indicated Barbosa.

In the middle of the congress, in the same way, he spoke about other crimes that have caused serious damage to the country, such as money laundering. In this regard, he also reported that they have managed to prosecute “433 members of 132 networks involved in customs and tax crime, who would have participated in operations that exceed 2.9 trillion pesos.”

