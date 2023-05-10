Insert the Wings of Science and Technology into Agricultural Modernization——Looking at Yangling in the First Year_Guangming.com

Overlook of Yangling Professional Farmer Entrepreneurship and Innovation Park.Photo courtesy of Yangling Agricultural High-tech Industry Demonstration Zone

“On this land of mine, 19 scientific research subjects are ‘planted’.” Pointing to a 1,200-mu wheat field, Song Xieliang, a breeding expert who is over 70 years old, knows all about it.

Walking into Yangling, Shaanxi, the wind of science and technology blows in the fields.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “China‘s modernization is inseparable from agricultural modernization, and the key to agricultural modernization lies in science and technology and talents” and “insert the wings of science and technology into agricultural modernization.”

Stepping on the loess, walking in Yangling, what you can see, the story of innovation is always unfolding.

For 18 years, it has been the only national-level agricultural high-tech industry demonstration zone in my country. The State Council approved the establishment of Yangling Agricultural High-tech Industry Demonstration Zone in 1997. After 2015, it successively approved the establishment of other agricultural high-tech demonstration zones.

Where is Yang Ling? It is located in the hinterland of Guanzhong Plain, more than 60 kilometers away from Xi’an, Xianyang and Baoji.

Yangling used to be a small town, only 4 square kilometers. Now it is a small town with a total area of ​​135 square kilometers and a population of more than 250,000, including more than 80,000 farmers and more than 60,000 students. Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University and Yangling Vocational and Technical College are located here.

Eighteen years ahead, this well-known “Agricultural Science City” has lived up to its reputation——

Here, you can see the plant factory of soilless cultivation. The vegetable planting basin can be filled with 10 layers of steel frames. The artificially simulated “sunlight” is irradiated throughout the day, and the nutrient solution is supplied through the circulation of the pipeline, and the production is uninterrupted throughout the year.

Here, the law of “south orange and north trifoliate” is broken. Green-skinned sugarcane, dragon fruit and other fruit varieties that used to only grow in the south, through the control of light and heat in greenhouses, “southern fruits and northern varieties” are realized.

Here, farmers will plant the land, “wisdom farming”. The greenhouse is connected to the Internet of Things, and water and fertilizer are integrated with one-key regulation, saving water and fertilizer by more than 60%.

From plant factories, to “South Fruits and North Plants”, to smart agriculture, these modern agricultural technologies with a sense of science and technology are derived from overcoming difficulties: drought, water shortage, and barren land have severely restricted agricultural production in the arid and semi-arid areas of Northwest China. . How to farm the most water? How to use water more efficiently? One of the answers given by Yang Ling is to develop facility agriculture and promote technologies such as soilless cultivation and water and fertilizer integration.

“Backed by the Northwest, facing the Yellow River, Huaihai Sea, the country has established a demonstration area in Yangling, which has obvious geographical advantages and rich agricultural science and education resources. It aims to deepen the reform of the science and education system, explore the development of modern agriculture in arid and semi-arid areas in my country, and promote agricultural science and technology modernization. Modernization.” Huang Siguang, Secretary of the Party Working Committee of the Yangling Agricultural High-tech Industry Demonstration Zone, said.

Concentrating on the arid and semi-arid areas in Northwest China and the development of modern agriculture across the country, acting as a source and radiator of innovation, Yangling people stick to their original aspirations——

How serious was the soil erosion on the Loess Plateau? “My hometown is in Yan’an. When I was young, I went to the mountains to herd sheep. The wind blew yellow sand all over the sky. When it rained, the muddy water washed down and often washed away the sheep.” Xu Mingxiang, deputy director of the Soil and Water Conservation Research Institute of Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University, said.

When asked about his contribution to the water and soil management of the Loess Plateau, Xu Mingxiang waved his hands again and again: “The work I do is nothing, and the perseverance of generations is worth writing about.”

Construct the ecological restoration technology system of the Loess Plateau, write the thesis on the land of the motherland, and transform the results into thousands of ravines. The Loess Plateau has historically achieved the main color change from “yellow” to “green”. The vegetation coverage of the Loess Plateau has increased from 30% at the beginning of this century to more than 60% at present. The green territory of Shaanxi extends more than 400 kilometers north.

The data is silent, but it embodies the painstaking efforts of Yang Ling’s generations of scientific researchers.

Yan’an’s apples are booming, and Shaanxi’s apple production ranks first in the country. Behind this, there are flashing figures of scientific researchers in Yangling who eat and sleep in the open, and cannot do without the key technology for water-saving and efficient production of dry-farmed orchards on the Loess Plateau developed by them;

The national wheat stripe rust incidence area has been reduced by 50.83%, and more than 4 billion catties of losses have been saved every year. Behind this, it reflects the feelings of Yangling scientific researchers serving the country through science and technology, which cannot be separated from the world-leading wheat scab and stripe rust control technologies they have mastered;

China Yangling Agricultural High-tech Achievement Expo will usher in its 30th session this year. Since its inception, the expo has attracted tens of thousands of domestic and foreign agricultural-related enterprises and scientific and educational institutions to participate in the exhibition. More than 30 million merchants and the public participated in the exhibition, both “passing on the scriptures” and “taobao”.

Behind the progress of agricultural science and technology, there are often unexpected Yangling elements.

Integrating into the “Belt and Road” construction, using science and technology to help increase global food production, Yangling people are persevering——

Entering the Yangling Smart Agriculture Demonstration Park, more than 10 kinds of greenhouses come into view, with different heights, materials and uses. The same thing is that these greenhouses are all water-saving. There are rain cellars outside the sheds. After the rainwater is collected and filtered, it can be used for crop irrigation.

It is also one of the practical training bases of the agricultural bases of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. “The agricultural development of many countries along the ‘Belt and Road’ is restricted by factors such as drought and water shortage. We design different types of greenhouses according to their climate characteristics, and carry out offline training, demonstration and promotion.” Zou Zhirong, chief planning designer of Yangling Smart Agriculture Demonstration Park introduce.

In June 2019, President Xi Jinping pointed out at the 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization: “China is willing to establish a demonstration base for agricultural technology exchange and training of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Shaanxi Province to strengthen cooperation with countries in the region in the field of modern agriculture. “In October 2020, the base was inaugurated in Yangling, and an average of more than 30 online and offline agricultural exchange training sessions are carried out every year.

“In the agricultural science and technology demonstration park jointly built with Kazakhstan, I can feel their thirst for modern agricultural technology.” Every spring and autumn harvest season, Zhang Zhengmao, a professor of Northwest A&F University, often goes to Kazakhstan to try out Yangling varieties locally. Promote modern agricultural technology, “drive the demonstration park and surrounding farms to increase grain production by more than 20%.”

Anchoring agricultural modernization and nurturing new achievements in agricultural science, Yangling people persevere——

“Let’s go to the field to talk about things in the field.” Song Xieliang made a phone call, and within an hour, cadres from relevant departments of the demonstration area came to the experimental field to help coordinate and solve project problems. “19 scientific research topics, involving field management, breeding of improved varieties, smart agriculture, etc. We want to demonstrate improved techniques and methods on typical drylands, and use technology to tap the potential of increasing agricultural production in drylands.” Song Xieliang said.

Over the past few years, Song Xieliang’s experimental field has set up an agricultural Internet of Things and equipped with water-saving irrigation facilities. More than 30 crop varieties have been selected and bred here, and seed storage and processing workshops have been built. He said: “Building a strong agricultural country requires strong supply guarantees, strong technological equipment, strong management systems, strong industrial resilience, and strong competitiveness. In the future, we can see these aspects in our experimental fields and in the Yangling Demonstration Zone.”

This is also the voice of Yangling people: Yangling will do whatever is needed for agriculture in a big country.

(Our reporter Wang Lewen, Kong Xiangwu, Sun Zhen, our reporter Gao Bing participated in the writing)

