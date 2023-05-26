Home » Insider analysis: Why we as a church get too much government money
News

Insider analysis: Why we as a church get too much government money

by admin
Insider analysis: Why we as a church get too much government money

The Protestant and Catholic Churches receive 602 million euros in state benefits from the federal states every year. Since the Second World War, this has amounted to around 20 billion euros. They are general state funds that have nothing to do with the church tax. They are paid by the federal states for the fact that church property has been “secularized”, i.e. expropriated, by the state in the past centuries.

In the case of the evangelical church, this happened after the Reformation. For the Catholic Church, the Reichsdeputationshauptschluss of 1803 is particularly authoritative.

However, when one draws upon history to make claims today, one should fully appreciate it.

See also  Bolivarian Government carries out a great social mega day in the Primero de Mayo sector

You may also like

Dealing with authorities online – a new start...

Goma: more than 50 alleged bandits arrested as...

Edict 2nd. notice Mariela Benitez Blandon

180 DNA samples taken in the Claudia Ruf...

Minister of Education: the decision to close Metsküla...

Maestro Rafael Escalona is also remembered today for...

UK calls for repeal of Hong Kong national...

Drunk e-scooter driver wanted to rob drivers: police...

FGR raids offices of Alianza, EDESSA and ticket...

Minister of Housing confirmed in Yopal $18 billion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy