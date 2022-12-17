It has been a week since the CCP government loosened the extreme blockade and epidemic prevention measures of “dynamic clearing”, and the CCP virus epidemic has generally soared in various places. Insiders disclosed that hundreds of thousands of Foxconn employees in Zhengzhou were infected with the virus, and an internal speech at a hospital paralyzed many hospitals in Beijing.

As the CCP relaxes the epidemic prevention and control measures, Foxconn, the world‘s largest Apple mobile phone OEM, also issued a statement a few days ago, stating that it will terminate the “point-to-point” closed-loop production management method of the Zhengzhou factory. Under the closed-loop production management method, the daily life of employees is limited between two points and one line, which means that employees can only travel between the dormitory and the factory in the industrial park every day.

Foxconn’s statement also stated that the restaurant in the factory area has resumed normal meal service, and the company will no longer provide free three meals a day for employees.

Lin Yanzi (pseudonym), an insider at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory, told Voice of Hope on the 16th: “In the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, all 300,000 people were infected, and everyone was positive. Those who were positive all went to work. All infected people are fine.”

Previously, Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory had triggered a wave of employee resignations due to epidemic prevention restrictions, and also triggered protests and demonstrations in the factory and conflicts with the police, which severely affected the production of Apple mobile phones.

After the Beijing authorities announced the loosening of epidemic prevention measures, the CCP virus outbreak broke out in Beijing.

Mr. Chang, a Beijing citizen, said that all five members of his family were infected. “There are 18 people in our unit, and 3 of them don’t have any major symptoms and are working on shifts. The rest of them, those with fever and colds, are resting. The medicine is very urgent, and the hospital can’t easily prescribe (medicine). Drugstore There are also some that can be bought, can’t be bought, and can’t be bought, so relatives and friends find some from each other and use them first.”

Recently, a recording of an emergency internal meeting at a hospital in Beijing was widely circulated on Twitter. The meeting disclosed that at present, a large number of doctors and nurses in major hospitals in Beijing are infected, and many hospitals are in a state of paralysis. Beijing and Guangzhou are recruiting all retired medical staff to return to work. A large number of people with high fevers appeared in the first wave of the CCP virus epidemic. The situation is grim. In the recording, the hospital leader who spoke warned the doctors and nurses that the infection rate is 100%, but they should take good personal protection and try to keep themselves infected at low concentrations, because those infected at high concentrations may cause death.

In the case of a shortage of medical staff, Beijing requires doctors to go to work when they are sick, and proposes that “positive doctors treat positive patients”. A video shows a doctor fainting at work. Citizens of Ganzhou and Wuhan in Jiangxi crowded into small clinics and even received infusion therapy outdoors.

According to an analysis by the London-based Airfinity medical risk company, China‘s relaxation of prevention and control may lead to 167 million to 279 million infections and 1.3 million to 2.1 million deaths, most of whom are elderly people who have not been vaccinated against the CCP virus.

A number of experts told this station that the Beijing authorities, without making corresponding preparations, completely let go of it at once, leading to the current chaotic situation.

The U.S. and German embassies in China announced the suspension of visa services on December 15 and 16. Among them, the US consulates in Shanghai and other 4 foreign cities have also suspended visa services, and it will be notified when they will resume.

