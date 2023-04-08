Home News Insignia Systems, Inc. Announces Hire of Randy Uglem as its Senior Vice President of Lending
Insignia Systems, Inc. Announces Hire of Randy Uglem as its Senior Vice President of Lending

Insignia Systems, Inc. Announces Hire of Randy Uglem as its Senior Vice President of Lending

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2023 / Insignia Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:ISIG) (“Insignia”) today announced the hire of Randy Uglem as its Senior Vice President of Lending. Mr. Uglem will oversee the Company’s newly-created Non-bank Lending …

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2023 / Insignia Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:ISIG) (“Badge”) today announced the hire of Randy Uglem as its Senior Vice
President of Lending. Mr. Uglem will oversee the Company’s newly-created Non-bank Lending Platform. Mr. Uglem has over twenty years of significant experience in credit and lending, and will direct
and guide the Company as it looks to use its strong cash position to explore opportunities in the non-bank lending space.

Insignia’s Board Member, and largest shareholder, Nick Swenson commented, “We’re very excited to be bringing Randy on board as such an experienced member of the traditional lending industry. His
experience and his driven entrepreneurial nature, coupled with Insignia’s strong cash position, looks to mean great things as the Company explores this new, additional business line.”

