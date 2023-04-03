Home News Inspections of Permanence and Family Police Stations will work at Easter
Inspections of Permanence and Family Police Stations will work at Easter

In order to meet the requests, urgent needs and procedures of citizens in Medellín, extended hours have been arranged at the Permanence Inspections and Family Police Station, to provide attention during the Easter season.

These services will only be available throughout the week, including holidays, in the Houses of Justice of El Bosque and Robledo, since those located in the rest of the communes will close their doors until April 10.

However, between Monday and Tuesday there will also be attention at points of great influx, that is, the headquarters of 20 de Julio (San Javier) and in Santo Domingo (Popular).

“We will have service in the Houses of Justice on July 20, regular hours between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm, with services from the Assistant Registrar, ICBF, Integral Family Center, likewise in Santo Domingo at the Integral Center of family. In Robledo and El Bosque the stays will work 24 hours”, explained the Undersecretary (e) of Local Government and Coexistence, Wilson Buitrago.

The hours of permanence will be 24 hours, seven days, as is normally the case during the year.

