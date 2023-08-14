Installment loan interest rates climb to over 7 percent

The rise in interest rates for installment loans has reached a new high. In July, interest rates on loans broke through the 7 percent mark for the first time since the turnaround in interest rates began. Compared to the previous month, installment loans have become more expensive by 5 percent and year-on-year by 65 percent. This is the result of a current evaluation by the comparison portal Verivox.

Loans 65 percent more expensive than a year ago

Anyone who took out an installment loan via Verivox in July had to pay an average of 7.08 percent interest. This value marks a new peak in the ongoing phase of rising interest rates. In the previous month of June, the average interest rate for installment loans was 6.74 percent. As a result of the recent rise in interest rates, loans have become 5 percent more expensive within a month. In July 2022, borrowers received their loans at an average interest rate of 4.29 percent. For the year as a whole, the price has risen by 65 percent.

In its analysis, Verivox included all installment loans that were applied for and concluded via the comparison portal during the period under review. The so-called median interest rate was evaluated because it is representative of an average customer. Half of all those interested in credit received their loan at this interest rate or cheaper.

Loans have never been this expensive in the last 20 years

“Following a slight recovery in interest rates in June, it became more expensive again in July for consumers to finance consumer wishes with a loan,” says Oliver Maier, Managing Director of Verivox Finanzvergleich GmbH. “The banks already priced in the latest interest rate hike in advance and noticeably raised their installment loan rates even before the European Central Bank’s decision.”

In addition to the general interest rate environment, the continuing uncertainty about the further development of inflation favors high lending rates. “Rising prices are driving up the cost of living for consumers. From the banks’ point of view, this also increases the risk that some borrowers will no longer be able to find enough money for their installment payments in the future and that more loans will therefore fail,” explains Oliver Maier. “The financial institutions price this risk by charging higher interest rates.” According to data from the Deutsche Bundesbank, consumer credit has never been as expensive in the last 20 years as it is now.

Over 500 euros interest savings by comparing providers

In order to keep the financing costs under control as best as possible, a thorough comparison of providers before the loan is taken out is particularly important in times of high interest rates. Because not all banks are passing on the higher interest rates to their customers to the same extent. The interest rate differences between cheap and average expensive providers are large. The market-wide average interest rate is currently 8.39 percent. Anyone who takes out a loan of 15,000 euros with a term of 5 years at this interest rate pays a total of 3,285 euros in interest until full repayment. With a provider comparison and taking out a loan from a cheap bank, an average borrower can reduce their interest rate to 7.08 percent and the total costs by 523 euros.

Installment loans cheaper than Dispo and Co.

Compared to other financing instruments, installment loans are still cheap. If you use the installment financing of the online or retailer for larger purchases, you often have to reckon with significantly higher costs. “Some retailers still advertise with zero percent financing, but these offers are usually only valid for very short terms and sometimes only for certain products,” says Oliver Maier. “The standard interest rate for installment financing is usually at least 10 percent and often significantly higher. A dealer-independent installment loan is almost always much cheaper.”

Even those who use the overdraft facility on the current account have to pay higher interest rates at most banks. According to an evaluation by Stiftung Warentest published in June, German credit institutions charge an average of 11.22 percent overdraft interest. An average Verivox customer only pays 7.08 percent for an installment loan. If you reschedule an overdraft facility of 4,000 euros under these conditions, you will pay a total of 437 euros in interest for a 3-year loan term. Repaying the same amount in the same period at the average interest rate would be 256 euros more expensive.