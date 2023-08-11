Institute for blind and deaf children takes a step forward in innovation

The Visual and Hearing Clinic of the Institute for Blind and Deaf Children inaugurates the Laser Suite, an area to improve visual and ocular health in children, youth and adults, “where the aim is to optimize space, offer greater tranquility and comfort with technological tools, such as the Femtosecond and Excimer Laser with which corneal transplants, intrastromal ring implantation and refractive surgery can be performed”, says Dr. Fernando Antonio Garcés, director of the Clinic.

This investment is a commitment by the Clinic to be at the forefront of technology and is focused on providing quality care, thinking about the well-being of the patient.

“This is very useful equipment for ocular procedures, such as the Femto that produces energy by plasma and is used to make special cuts and layers in the cornea, which lift and complement refractive surgery,” adds doctor Marco Emilio Martínez, specialist in ophthalmology. .

The excimer laser helps to make different cuts to complement refractive surgery, it can also improve astigmatism in cataract surgery; and transplants and rings may have a better result.

“Thus, patients with refractive errors are operated on, such as myopia, astigmatism, presbyopia and farsightedness. And, the patient avoids dependence on glasses”.

One more advance the Institute looking for those technological developments that guarantee the effectiveness and tranquility in its users and patients.

“Because making cuts manually or with blades is not the same as with equipment that increases safety and precision in certain surgical techniques,” explains Dr. Martínez.

With this renewal of technology, specialists are also accompanied, who thanks to their extensive experience give very good results, but with this new equipment they will make it “easier” for patients to go through the operating room, “since the times in surgery and will provide greater peace of mind, compared to visual health results”, says the director of the Institution, Pedro Pablo Perea Mafla.

And, any procedure carried out by a user in the Laser Suite of the Visual and Hearing Clinic “is contributing to the rehabilitation and investing in the basic education of children with visual and hearing disabilities who attend the Center for Rehabilitation and Education of the Institute for Children Blind and Deaf”, recalls the director.

