Institutional mission to Argentina and Uruguay — Enterprises

Destination Buenos Aires and Montevideo for the new mission of the Region in Argentina and Uruguay. A new stage for strengthen international positioning of Emilia-Romagna, a few weeks after the initiative a Houstonin Texasfocused on the new frontiers ofaerospace and medicine.

However, the consequences of the bad weather emergency in Emilia-Romagna pushed the president Stefano Bonaccini, who leads the mission, to decide to return after the stop in Buenos Aires, leaving the Argentine capital on Wednesday to be in Italy on Thursday morning. The regional delegation will instead continue to Montevideo.

Again the mission will be an opportunity for illustrate the regional ecosystem of research and innovation – its network of highly specialized companies, research centers and universities – with the aim of promoting opportunities for exchange and collaboration with two countries that have historical cultural ties with Italy.

The opportunities for exchanges with the two countries

Starting from Argentina, a country where there is an important community of Emilia-Romagna origin. At the center of the institutional journey, in particular, are the possibilities offered in the workplace, university and training fields by a region which is proving to be highly attractive to young people with high skills and specializations and which today are strengthened by the new regional law to attract talent. It is precisely the opportunities and services offered by the provision – signed by the Regional Council and recently approved in Legislative Assembly – will be illustrated during various initiatives both in Buenos Aires and in Montevideo.

In the delegation also the University of Bolognawith the rector John Molarithe University of Modena and Reggio Emilial’University of Parma. Together with Regional council of the Emilia-Romagna people in the world with the president Marco Fabbri, Art-Erthe Region’s in-house company for innovation, attractiveness and internationalisation, and the Cermac Consortium with the president Henry Turonia reality based in Bologna that brings together companies manufacturers of machines and technologies for agriculture, agro-industry and zootechnics.

The program

Several institutional meetings, including those with the Undersecretary for International Relations of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Mario Nestor Oportowith the vice president of the City Council, Emmanuel Ferrarioand with the Deputy Minister for Industry, of Ignacio de Mendig. Together with initiatives with local entrepreneurial associations, the Italian Chamber of Commerce, the Emilia-Romagna entrepreneurs active on site.

There are numerous cultural and educational initiatives in collaboration with the Emilia-Romagna Regional Council.

Instead, they will focus mainly on the themes of‘agriculture and ofagroindustry the meetings scheduled in Montevideo, including the institutional working table with the main trade associations and entrepreneurs in the sector.

Also in the delegation Alessandro Caprainternationalization delegate of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia; Valentina Bernini and Mattia Iotti, professors of the University of Parma. For the University of Bologna, in addition to the Rector Molari, also Raffaella Campanerpro-rector for international relations, Rafael Lozano Mirallespresident of the Alma Mater Studiorum Foundation, Maria Elena Turchicouncilor of the Foundation.