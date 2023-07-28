Institutional tension in Colombia – El Diario

The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello, spoke about the ‘train crash’ with President Gustavo Petro in the case of the suspension of the mayor of Riohacha.

Cabello stated that «The suspension order is being fulfilled and it has to be fulfilled, that is fundamental (…). The mayor of Riohacha could expose himself to criminal and disciplinary responsibility if he returns to office ».

According to his statements, the president is sending a very serious message to the country’s institutions. It is the first time in history that a president says that he does not comply with an order from an independent body ». And he added: “What can the common citizen think if the president does not abide by the decision of the Constitutional Court”.

Regarding the letter that the president sent directly to her as Attorney General of the Nation, Cabello stated that the letter “It says that it will not comply with the Colombian legal system.”

Likewise, the Attorney General indicated that they have handled the situation respectfully, seeking harmonious control between the powers, but the situation changed yesterday, when the president went to the media to express himself on the matter.

Despite the fact that the Constitutional Court defined how to apply the sentence of the Inter-American Court, the president did not comply with the order. “If the president does not comply with the order, it is a matter of his responsibility,” the lawyer stated.

Regarding the Government’s consultation with the Council of State on whether they should appoint a mayor in charge of Riohacha, Cabello pointed out that Colombia “deserves” to know the response of the body of the Judicial Branch.

“When we asked the president’s government, the Minister of the Interior replied that they would not comply with that request until they read the consultation before the Council of State. We know that the answer was given, but not in what sense ”, said Margarita Leonor Cabello

Faced with the possibility of going to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, Cabello clarified that she is abiding by the Colombian legal system. “In the country, the last word on legal issues is held by the Judicial Branch through the Constitutional Court,” he claimed.

On the reasons for the provisional suspension of the mayor of Riohacha, the attorney explained: “This is a provisional suspension measure that was born as a preventive measure that is carried out by the disciplinary process and that is done to protect the public heritage of Riohacha against alleged improper acts in a public tender.”

Regarding the people sanctioned by the Attorney General’s Office without the support of a judge, Cabello made it clear that the president’s letter does not have the power to revoke or annul the effects of an order from the Attorney General’s Office.

“The message is so dangerous that the suspended mayor himself said that he was going to reinstate himself because the president said that decisions should not be respected,” said the Attorney General.

Finally, regarding the possibility of criminal actions against the president for malfeasance, the Prosecutor declared: “Being a non-controversial woman, the attorney is not interested in confrontation, but rather in respecting the legal system (…). Any citizen will determine if there is room for the opening of trades.