Institutionality for what?

Cali councilor

Institutions do not arise at the whim of a few, nor to satisfy particular interests that allow maintaining a system of privileges.

The institutional design of States has two main purposes: to maintain the balance of powers and to guarantee the effectiveness of rights.

The first point refers to the essence of republicanism, where the balance of powers appears as a raison d’être, precisely to avoid falling into a despotic government.

The second implies that the actions of state institutions must be oriented towards the guarantee and satisfaction of constitutional rights.

Said purposes are not isolated, but are articulated among themselves, since, maintaining the balance of powers, the rights of the people are guaranteed, while, when the democratic principle is broken, its immediate consequence is the beginning of a systematic violation of rights, it is not enough if not to look at nearby examples such as Nicaragua, to account for it.

The institutional design was conceived in levels.

In Colombia we have the national level, the regional or departmental level and the local or municipal level.

Regardless of the level, the main purposes of the institution must be maintained.

In recent times we have seen how, in order to favor certain political interests of some actors, discourses have been raised – some very effective – that seek to ignore the institutional framework or, worse still, that seek to generate antagonism between the institutions and the citizens, as if the The former were not there to serve the latter.

I do not pretend to be naive and I recognize that, on occasions, those who hold power in institutions use them to obtain political or economic gains in their favor, distorting their essence; but today I want to emphasize the discursive manipulation to break with the institutionality, in an attempt to maintain a belligerent and revengeful discourse that is easy to replicate and difficult to control.

In recent days, the Council of Cali, a corporation to which I belong by popular mandate, decided to accept my proposal to decorate the National Unit for Dialogue and Maintenance of Order of the National Police, which was erected on the ashes of the old Esmad .

The protests of those who use discursive tools to generate rivalry between the population and the institutions did not wait.

The curious thing about the matter is that those who were behind those calling for the protests, today are part of the institutionality and, therefore, although it sounds redundant, they are part of the same institutional design to which said Police Unit belongs, it is more, participated in its recent redefinition.

In other words, they were attacks by the institutionality against the institutionality.

Order is not just a word that rests, like a dead letter, between the claws of the Andean condor that adorns our national shield; In order to guarantee the effectiveness of rights, there must be order; otherwise, the guarantee of rights such as private property, tranquility, personal integrity or the enjoyment of the most basic liberties becomes a chimera.

For this reason, it is important for the institutional framework that order be ensured by organizations that are part of it, since, otherwise, the law of the strongest would prevail, and then it would be worth asking, the institutional framework for what?

