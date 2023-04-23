Institutions must help each other!

In the current political situation of Pakistan, it seems very difficult to predict whether there will be elections in Pakistan or not, and if so, when and how they will be held. The situation is that there are political parties or institutions. But not ready to believe a rati. Apart from this, an interesting and interesting situation is that the political parties who were demanding elections till yesterday are running away from the elections today and the parties who were trying to run away from holding the elections are now calling for something other than snap elections. And not satisfied with the option.

It is not very old that today’s government and yesterday’s opposition were demanding the Imran Khan government to immediately dissolve the assemblies and hold new elections. At that time, Imran Khan, his cabinet and his party were of the opinion that early elections were not possible in any way. Fate took such a turn and yesterday’s opposition became today’s government and the disadvantages of Imran Khan’s own strategy in the new set-up were that he could not even play the role of opposition leader in two provinces. He lost his government by his own hands.

By the way, every intelligent person, including some leaders of his own party, had advised Khan not to resign from the National Assembly first and later not to dissolve the Assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but the tradition of our Imran Khan Sahib. That is, they do not understand what is explained to them until all the negative effects of it have taken effect.

In the new situation, Imran Khan is not only worried that his popularity among the people is going down day by day, but he is also feeling the danger that while he is out of the government, he will be At some point, dhars will be taken and then they will have to go through all the steps that they have been planning for their political opponents under the formula of countermeasures.

Imran Khan’s insistence on the demand for immediate elections and his determination not to back down at any cost is understandable, but our Supreme Court has solid reasons to reconsider its decision.

The first thing that was raised in the Supreme Court of Pakistan is that if the Provincial Assembly elections are held in Punjab at this time ignoring all the issues and problems, then the National Assembly elections will be held in the same province after a few months. How can the condition of monitoring setup be fulfilled?

The second and more important thing is that if contrary to the decision of the government and under the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan somehow the State Bank of Pakistan provides the money required for the election of the provincial assembly and as a result the government cannot run its routines. And if there are difficulties in dealing with the IMF, who will be responsible?

No one can deny that the intervention of supernatural forces or the influence of extraterrestrial beings in the politics of Pakistan is nothing new. This process has been going on since the establishment of Pakistan and may continue to do so in the future. The period of dictatorship in the country is different, but we have also seen that some formula used to come in the market to control the democratic governments and other government institutions.

The issues of the past are in their place, but now the situation is definitely quite different. An example is a big political party repeatedly inviting them to interfere in political matters and keeping silent on their behalf. In addition, an important situation came to light when the request of the Ministry of Defense in connection with the Punjab Assembly elections. was completely rejected by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In the kind of politics that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan has done so far, it is not a big deal to go back on what he said or to take a U-turn on his words. Anyway, this kind of attitude of politicians So there is a routine problem but in the current situation our Supreme Court is facing a difficult situation. It is very difficult for the Supreme Court, after giving a judgment, to openly allow any action contrary to its order. I would advise the government of Pakistan and the defense agencies to take the hand of the Supreme Court of Pakistan out of this situation, find a safe way for it to hold elections on time and any It should not be an issue of victory or defeat of the party.