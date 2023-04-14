The Daniel Álvarez Burneo Higher Technological Institute of the city of Loja, with 22 years of institutional life, announces its admissions period, as well as its academic offer in its two study modalities —at reasonable prices in each of the cycles—.

Jonathan Soto, the institution’s Marketing coordinator, visited the Diario Crónica facilities to publicize the enrollment period for those interested in becoming a professional in two years of study. “Ordinary enrollment will be until the 28th of this month, for the April-August period of this year”, and, in addition, he reported on the academic offer of this technological higher education center. “We have technologies in graphic design, networks and telecommunications; Digital Marketing and Strategic Communication; and Accounting and Tax Advice”, adding that the class schedule would be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The bachelor interested in studying in this institution, must pay the cost of 35 dollars —for registration— and it would be online. “From any part of the country you can carry out this process on our website (https://istdabloja.edu.ec/) and then you will have to specify the registration,” said the official, while noting that they have two study modalities , with the purpose of facilitating the education of its students. “We have the face-to-face and hybrid modality, which consist in the fact that the student can receive classes in the presence of their teachers as well as virtually, of the same subject or teacher”, and he also detailed the costs of the cycle of each specialty. “We are managing a fee of 650 dollars per cycle and it is the most economical because we work with the Álvarez Foundation, that is why we say that all our students are already admitted with a scholarship.”

He highlighted the importance of technological careers in the labor market related to Graphic Design, as well as Digital Marketing. “Everything that has to do with technology and telecommunications, as well as traditional careers, such as Accounting, are having a rise in the labor market,” for which he pondered the steps taken by the Institute to certify that a technologist in Accounting, he would be able to carry out all the procedures in the tax declaration in the Internal Revenue Service. “Our institute is accredited by the National Secretariat of Science and Technology (Senecyt), and therefore the titles are also recognized to practice the profession.”

He commented that the Daniel Álvarez Burneo Higher Technological Institute is an independent institution from the educational unit that bears the same name, so they have their own admission and administration system, despite belonging to the Marist community. (YO)