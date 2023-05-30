“Insufficient”: Railway union rejects tariff offer and calls for negotiations

“What is currently on the table is socially unfair,” said the railway and transport union (EVG) with regard to the improved tariff offer from Deutsche Bahn. She rejected the offer and calls for further talks.

DThe railway and transport union (EVG) has the improved tariff offer Deutsche Bahn rejected as “insufficient” and called on the employers for further talks on Wednesday. “Essential points of our demands have still not been met,” said negotiator Kristian Loroch late Tuesday evening. “What is currently on the table is socially unfair.” The corresponding decision of the responsible collective bargaining committee was unanimous.

“We are therefore asking Deutsche Bahn to adjust their offer accordingly and to continue negotiations with us immediately,” Loroch said. “We have invited our central wage commission to Berlin and can continue the negotiations from Wednesday.” This is in the interest of the group, “because as long as we sit at the negotiating table, there will be no strikes”.

The state-owned group submitted the offer to the union during negotiations last Thursday and asked the EVG to comment up to and including this Tuesday.

For the approximately 180,000 affected employees, the railways have gradually promised twelve percent in the lower wage groups. The middle groups should get a total of ten percent more and the upper groups eight percent. The first stage of the increase should therefore come this year. In addition, there is also a gradual inflation compensation premium totaling 2850 euros, which could be paid tax- and duty-free from this July. The term should be 24 months.

The union, on the other hand, demands a fixed amount of at least 650 euros per month more or twelve percent for the upper wage brackets. According to their ideas, the term should only be twelve months. EVG has so far strictly rejected one-off payments.