Insulation prices have risen sharply

by admin
Insulation prices have risen sharply

According to data from the market research institute “Brancheradar” from this week, the average selling prices of foam insulation increased by a quarter. Mineral wool was 15 percent more expensive year-on-year.

In the same period, the demand for insulating materials for construction measures in existing buildings collapsed by seven percent. According to the industry radar, this is the lowest level since 2007. “Price increases are a massive threat to the necessary decarbonization of the building sector,” says Andreas Kreutzer from industry radar. The shrinking demand has affected all types of insulation. Sales of mineral wool fell by 3.3 percent, foam materials by 2.6 percent and insulating materials made from renewable raw materials by 3.6 percent.

However, due to higher prices, the manufacturer’s sales rose by 17.2 percent to 427.4 million euros.

