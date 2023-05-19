Insulting the nation intolerable!

Army Chief General Asim Munir has said that those responsible for causing shame to the nation on the dark day of May 9 will be brought to justice. No one will be allowed to desecrate the memorials of martyrs. Shahbaz Sharif’s statement has also come out, in which he has blamed Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan for the attacks on sensitive facilities and said that what happened on May 9 is the result of Imran Khan’s statements. formed groups to incite violence with slogans of “real freedom”. According to ISPR, the Army Chief visited the Sialkot Garrison yesterday and laid flowers on the memorial of the martyrs. Martyrs are the crown of the nation, he said, “Youth should focus on preparation to face internal and external challenges and propaganda war fairs.” The great place of the martyrs will always remain in the hearts of the people of Pakistan. The stories of great sacrifices are shining like a bright chapter in our last 75 years of history and the purpose of establishing memorials of these martyrs at different places of the country is that the nation always remembers these sacrifices and remembers these great martyrs every day. By remembering them on the occasion of the moment and especially the important days of the country’s history, the enemy should also be made to feel that the holy blood of these martyrs is flowing in our freedom and prosperity. It has to be said that a political leader trained such groups with the false slogan of “true freedom” and encouraged them to attack the monuments of national greatness, which were meant to please Pakistan’s arch-enemies. In the media propaganda after the May 9 tragedy, it was clear that, according to Indian analysts, the views of former Indian army chiefs and anchors who are active against Pakistan at every moment, that India Despite spending billions of dollars in the last 75 years, nothing could be done against the Pakistani armed forces, which a political leader of Pakistan himself has done. What am I doing wrong? Obviously, when can the Indian public opinion not be happy about the fulfillment of its nefarious goals, but instead of playing the trumpets with joy and happiness, while the real problem is not the happiness of the Indian public opinion, but the sad fact is that the people who committed the May 9 tragedy. By building up the national unity, he regretted his action, apologized to the nation and felt ashamed. Instead, they are boldly saying that while putting the responsibility of all these failures on the security agencies of Pakistan, The party workers have nothing to do with it and that the agencies did all this by inducting their own people into the ranks of the rioters. has called for a “peaceful” protest as far as acquitting the party of the terrorism and especially the destruction of sensitive installations, important buildings and properties on the Black Day of May 9 and On the contrary, the allegations of involvement in these incidents on the agencies are related, the audio and video clips of the important leaders of the party and now Iqbali’s statements have exposed the false statements of the party leaders, while the steps taken by some members of parliament to separate from the party. has also undermined the party policy and the need is now that those involved in actions more nefarious than anti-nationalism should be brought to justice as soon as possible, because these people are not the same as others. Don’t deserve discount.