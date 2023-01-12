The Postal Police have identified and reported the authors of the online defamation against the synchronized swimming champion Linda Cerruti. Among these there is also a forty-year-old civil servant, residing in the province of Udine.

In August last year, returning from an extraordinary athletic performance at the synchronized swimming Europeans that had led her to win eight medals, the champion had celebrated by posting a photo on social media in which she appeared in a swimsuit, in a classic pose of synchronized swimming, exhibiting his medals.

The photo, taken on the pier of Noli (SV), the champion’s hometown, had been taken up by many newspapers and had attracted numerous comments, some of which were clearly defamatory and sexist, which the athlete, embittered, had decided to report by contacting the Operational Section for Cybernetic Security of the Postal Police of Savona.

(ansa)

The investigations, also conducted by the experts of the Cyber ​​Security Operations Center of Genoa and coordinated by the Public Prosecutor of Savona, with the support of the Postal Police Service of Rome, made it possible to identify 12 network users, believed to be the authors of the defamatory comments, among them a fifty-year-old employee from Rome, a worker from Veneto, two pensioners residing in Lombardy, a forty-year-old civil servant residing in Friuli Venezia Giulia and a thirty-year-old resident in Sardinia.

With the participation of the Operational Centers for Cybernetic Security of the Postal Police of Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Lazio, Umbria and Sardinia, six Internet users were the recipients of a computer search delegated by the Public Prosecutor of Savona, while the other six have been summoned to the Operations Centers of their city and will have to answer for the crime of aggravated defamation.

The provisions adopted in the preliminary investigation phase constitute a tool for the continuation and conclusion of the investigative activity.

This operation once again denies those who think that online anonymity can be exploited to commit computer crimes. The Cybernetic Security Operations Centers of the Postal Police are active both in educating young people in the conscious use of digital tools, also aimed to prevent online hate campaigns, which in the repression of any criminal manifestation committed through the network.