Insurance Companies Join Forces to Improve Financial Literacy for People with Disabilities

Union Life Guangdong Branch, in collaboration with several other insurance companies, recently conducted financial education activities at the Kangyuan Industrial Therapy Service Station in South Stone Street. The aim of the initiative was to improve the financial literacy of the public and prevent financial risks, while also promoting awareness of financial security.

During the event, the staff of the insurance companies distributed caring gifts to the students at the therapy service station, showing their support for individuals with disabilities. In addition, they provided the participants with financial knowledge leaflets and detailed explanations on topics such as preventing financial fraud, telecommunications and network fraud, and rational consumption and investment. The goal was to raise awareness about the importance of risk prevention and equip participants with the necessary knowledge to protect themselves from scams and fraudulent activities.

To make the educational experience more enjoyable and engaging, the event organizers incorporated games and interactive activities into the program. By presenting financial knowledge in a fun and entertaining way, they were able to create a relaxed atmosphere that encouraged active participation and facilitated learning.

This collaboration between insurance companies and community services highlights the industry’s commitment to caring for special groups within society. By going directly to these groups and providing financial education, the companies hope to build a strong line of defense for financial security and offer valuable financial publicity services. Moving forward, Union Life Guangdong Branch plans to continue leveraging their resources and expertise to conduct more financial knowledge publicity activities. Their goal is to guide the general public in establishing a correct view of financial consumption, enhancing risk prevention awareness, and ultimately improving the overall financial literacy of the population.

The event was well-received and underlined the importance of financial education in creating a harmonious and healthy financial environment. With the support of insurance companies and community services, individuals with disabilities and other special groups are given the opportunity to learn and master financial knowledge, equipping them to make informed decisions and protect themselves from financial risks.

Source: Jinyang.com

Text and pictures by: Hu Xue

Editor: Pan Liang

Proofreading: Gui Qing

