Atilla Benli, President of the Insurance Association of Turkey (TSB) and General Manager of Turkey Insurance, made statements regarding the work in the region after the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş. Stating that the rate of insurance in the cities where disasters took place was between 17-20 percent and the rate of insurance of the Natural Disaster Insurance Institution (DASK) was 49 percent, Benli continued as follows: “There are regions with higher rates throughout Turkey. Natural insurance rate, […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

