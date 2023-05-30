Insurer not required to pay after restaurant fire

Damage estimated at around 640,000 euros

On January 15, 2018, the interior of the restaurant was severely damaged by the fire. The damage was estimated by an expert commissioned by the policyholder to be around EUR 640,000. There was a suspicion of intentional arson. In a criminal proceeding before District Court of Osnabrueck a third party suspected of setting the fire was acquitted. The policyholder immediately reported the incident to her insurer, who sent her a catalog with 20 questions in a letter dated March 6th, 2018 for further processing of the process. A lawyer only answered the insurer’s questions in a letter dated August 1, 2018.

Insurer: Failed to provide information and to cooperate

Since the insurer was of the opinion that some of the questions had not been answered and some of them were incomplete, he set his policyholder a deadline for supplementary answers. He pointed to the regulation § 28 Abs. 2 LAG point out that a reduction in benefits or a refusal of the obligation to assume liability is possible if the policyholder does not comply with his obligation to cooperate in clarifying the case of damage. No further answers were given to the questions. On November 21, 2018, coverage for the damage was rejected.

The principle of “nemo tenetur” does not apply

Also in the opinion of the court, the policyholder intentionally failed to comply with its obligations to cooperate. She did not immediately answer the admissible questions of her insurer. A question to the policyholder is permissible if the answer could be relevant to the insurer’s assessment of whether there is a liability. It is not necessary for the answer to actually prove to be essential. The policyholder also has to provide information that could incriminate itself. The principle of “nemo tenetur” applicable in criminal law, according to which no one has to incriminate themselves, does not apply to the relationship between policyholder and insurer. The policyholder also acted intentionally, as it was clear to her from the insurer’s inquiry that the information provided by her authorized representative in 2018 was not sufficient. It should also be taken into account that after the insurer’s request to provide additional answers to the questions, the policyholder had a further three months to comply with this request. This period of time only allows the conclusion that the policyholder did not want to answer the questions completely and incorrectly.

Intent to influence the insured event affirmed

The policyholder was also aware and wanted it that the lack of or insufficient answers to the questions had or could have an impact on the determination of the insured event or the scope of the insurer’s obligation to provide benefits. In the opinion of the chamber, it should be taken into account that there was a suspicion of intentional setting fire and that a person in the immediate vicinity of the policyholder was also being investigated. By not answering the questions adequately, the policyholder tried to minimize the loss of her entitlement to benefits. Whether the violation of the obligation to cooperate is the cause of the determination of the obligation to assume liability or the extent of the damage can therefore be left open. The verdict is not yet legally binding.