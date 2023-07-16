INTEC focused on teaching health sciences – breaking latest news

Marco Antonio Barba Narváez, coordinator of the INTEC Admissions Area.

The Institute of Health Sciences (INTEC) is an entity that trains assistants in the different branches of health. It is currently in the admissions process for citizens who want to train in this line.

Marco Antonio Barba Narváez, coordinator of the Institute’s Admissions Area, pointed out that they began in 2016, as a training center for personnel from clinics, hospitals, and health centers.

However, after hard work and dedication, since 2022, they became an institute in Health Sciences with the training of assistants in: Nursing, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Nursery and Primary Education, Community and Hospital Pharmacy, and, Laboratory Clinical and Pathology.

“We offer an advanced academic offer with professionals who teach classes with extensive experience in the professional and teaching field. The academic programs focus on a practical, case study-based approach,” he said.

He added that, “we are located on José María Peña y Venezuela street, Perpetuo Socorro sector. Our center has modern laboratories, up-to-date medical technology and collaborative learning spaces with the purpose of obtaining professionals with an outstanding quality of education”, he said. (YO)

