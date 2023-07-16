Home » INTEC focused on teaching health sciences – breaking latest news
News

INTEC focused on teaching health sciences – breaking latest news

by admin
INTEC focused on teaching health sciences – breaking latest news

Marco Antonio Barba Narváez, coordinator of the INTEC Admissions Area.

The Institute of Health Sciences (INTEC) is an entity that trains assistants in the different branches of health. It is currently in the admissions process for citizens who want to train in this line.

Change

Marco Antonio Barba Narváez, coordinator of the Institute’s Admissions Area, pointed out that they began in 2016, as a training center for personnel from clinics, hospitals, and health centers.

However, after hard work and dedication, since 2022, they became an institute in Health Sciences with the training of assistants in: Nursing, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Nursery and Primary Education, Community and Hospital Pharmacy, and, Laboratory Clinical and Pathology.

“We offer an advanced academic offer with professionals who teach classes with extensive experience in the professional and teaching field. The academic programs focus on a practical, case study-based approach,” he said.

He added that, “we are located on José María Peña y Venezuela street, Perpetuo Socorro sector. Our center has modern laboratories, up-to-date medical technology and collaborative learning spaces with the purpose of obtaining professionals with an outstanding quality of education”, he said. (YO)

I like this:

I like Loading…

See also  Gansu guarantees "eating" problem during the epidemic, the central kitchen distributes more than 300 kinds of food a day

You may also like

Bagadó: work begins on the boardwalk over the...

Archaeologists discover unknown ancient city in Spain »...

Increase in Fosalud night consultations in Salvadoran territory

Young man from Villanueva died in a tragic...

Stood 30 kilos of cocaine in Rome, arrested...

Nitrogen heat wave in the USA with unprecedented...

Stay Prepared: Surviving the Deadly Heat Waves Sweeping...

Inter: Lautaro ‘energy recovered, I’m so hungry for...

One of the men found dead in Los...

The video that caused the suspension of Colombia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy