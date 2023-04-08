“This theme education is not divided into stages or links.” At the work conference on learning and implementing the theme of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward clear requirements for the comprehensive implementation of key measures, emphasizing that “theoretical study, Investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification are integrated, organically integrated, and integrated.”

Theoretical study is to insist on reading the original works to learn the original texts to understand the principles, to persist in thinking more, to learn deeply, and to comprehensively study and understand the scientific system, essence, and practical requirements of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, so as to achieve an overall grasp, Integrate. It must be deeply realized that studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is the fundamental requirement for the new era and new journey to create a new situation in career development. We must vigorously promote the style of study of Marxism, adhere to a comprehensive system, follow up in a timely manner, adhere to the unity of knowledge and action, apply what we have learned, adhere to the connection with reality, and be based on the post. It is better to know why, improve theoretical literacy, strengthen ideals and beliefs, sublimate the state of consciousness, enhance ability and ability in the process of deep study and careful practice, and consolidate the ideological foundation of firmly supporting the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances” .

Investigation and research is to follow the work plan of the Party Central Committee on Daxing investigation and research in the whole party, organize the majority of party members and cadres, especially leading cadres at all levels, to dive down and sink to the front line, and go deep into rural areas, communities, enterprises, hospitals, schools, ” Grass-roots units such as the “Two New” organizations, take the pulse, dissect sparrows, sort out problems and troubleshoot problems, and use the party’s innovation theory to study new situations and solve new problems. Investigation and research are the foundation of planning and the way to success. It is necessary to grasp the real situation and public opinion, deepen the understanding of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era in the investigation and research, and make the process of investigation and research a process of transforming theoretical study into practical application, a process of changing style of work and enhancing feelings with the masses. , and become a process of improving the ability to perform duties and enhancing responsibility.

To promote development is to closely focus on high-quality development, the primary task of comprehensively building a socialist modern country, to strengthen theoretical study to guide development practice, to deepen investigation and research to promote the resolution of development problems, and to implement study and research to complete the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In the various tasks deployed, we will test the results of thematic education with the new results of promoting high-quality development. Development is the Party’s top priority in governing and rejuvenating the country. Without a solid material and technological foundation, it is impossible to fully build a modern socialist country. To solve difficulties and promote development, maintain strategic sobriety, strategic confidence, and strategic initiative to form a strong joint force to promote high-quality development; to do practical things, solve people’s worries, firmly establish a people-centered development thinking, and solve people’s emergencies and worries specific issues.

Inspection and rectification is to insist on learning, comparing, inspecting and rectifying, and make problem rectification throughout the theme education, so that the people can truly feel the actual effect of solving problems. It is the remarkable feature and advantage of our party to dare to face up to problems and correct mistakes. It is necessary to carry forward the self-revolutionary spirit of turning the blade inward, adhere to the combination of classified rectification and centralized rectification, thoroughly investigate and address deficiencies, list problems, and do a good job in the rectification and rectification of outstanding problems to ensure that practical results are achieved. We must adhere to the combination of “immediate reform” and “long-term establishment”, and fix the good practices and experiences of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era in the theme education in a timely manner.

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is a powerful ideological weapon for transforming the subjective world and the objective world. To combine theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, we must apply the party’s innovative theory to implement the party’s 20 Into the major strategic deployment proposed by the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China. We must be good at using this idea to observe, grasp and lead the times, better coordinate the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the major changes in the world that have not been seen in a century, deeply understand the times and trends, crises and opportunities, and actively recognize changes and seek changes; Be good at using this idea to promote new progress and breakthroughs in Chinese-style modernization, strengthen political leadership, enrich strategic support, expand practical paths, solve development problems, stimulate vitality, and make Chinese-style modernization more distinctive with Chinese characteristics and advantages. The prospect is brighter; be good at using this idea to solve various contradictions and problems in economic and social development, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, promote high-quality development, and promote common prosperity; be good at using this Ideologically prevent and resolve major risks, enhance the awareness of urgency, adhere to bottom-line thinking, be prepared for danger in times of peace, and plan ahead. , resolutely prevent the spread of various risks out of control, and resolutely prevent systemic risks; be good at using this idea to further promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and always remain sober and firm in solving the unique problems of large parties. It also pays attention to solving the deep-seated problems that exist to ensure that the party will never deteriorate, change color, and change taste.

The great achievements of our party’s century-old struggle have been achieved by the party uniting and leading the people of all ethnic groups in the country to work hard. To turn the grand blueprint drawn by the party’s 20th National Congress into reality, we still need to rely on hard work and hard work. Adhere to the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, faith and action, to build the soul with learning, to increase wisdom with learning, to promote morality with learning, and to promote work with learning. A powerful force to promote work will enable the whole party to maintain unified thinking, firm will, coordinated actions, and strong combat effectiveness. We will surely be able to create new and greater miracles on the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation.

(Newspaper commentator)

