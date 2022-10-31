Integrate into the great revival and write a new chapter

——Peking University teachers and students thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Peking University students visited the Fragrant Hills Revolutionary Memorial Site in Beijing, and conducted collective discussions and studies based on the spirit of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.Profile picture

On the afternoon of October 24th, in the auditorium of the office building of Peking University, the scene of “Peking University Learning and Conveying the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” was lively and the seats were full.

“The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China sounded the charge horn for the second centenary goal, and issued a mobilization order to accelerate the construction of a world-class university with Chinese characteristics. We must unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core. , consciously unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, be confident and self-improvement, keep upright and innovate, work hard and forge ahead courageously, and blaze a new path of building a world-class university with Chinese characteristics in the path of Chinese-style modernization. Under the leadership of the party’s banner, we are striving to write a new chapter in Peking University’s promotion of national rejuvenation.” said Hao Ping, Secretary of the Party Committee of Peking University.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China aroused strong repercussions among the teachers and students of Peking University. Recently, various forms of learning activities are being carried out on the campus of Peking University, and the upsurge of learning and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is surging…

Gong Qihuang, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and President of Peking University, said: “We must insist on educating people for the party and the country, comprehensively improve the quality of independent training of talents, give full play to the role of national strategic scientific and technological strength, and gather talents from all over the world to use them. It is a good source of innovation to promote Chinese-style modernization.”

Inspiring teachers and students to study and discuss the boom

On October 16, the opening day of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, teachers and students of Peking University came to the classrooms and conference rooms early, waiting to watch the live broadcast of the opening ceremony. More than 80 colleges and departments in the school have organized more than 34,000 teachers and students to listen to and study the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China through the Internet, TV and other channels.

After all the undergraduates of the School of Marxism collectively watched the opening meeting, they conducted learning discussions in groups and talked about their learning experiences. Ma Xinyue, a 2021 undergraduate student, expressed excitement and firmness in her tone, and also expressed the voice of young students: “Faced with the question of the times, we must have the consciousness of ‘being present’ and the responsibility of ‘entering the field’, so as to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way. , to comprehensively advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and work in unity.”

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China reiterated the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education, which has a special significance of the times. Lei Xiaoyan, Secretary of the Party Committee of the National Development Institute, and teachers and students watched the opening ceremony. She and the teachers of the institute pay special attention to innovation and talent training: “As scientific researchers, we are the main body of science and technology and innovation. We must enhance our independent innovation capabilities, gather strength to carry out scientific research, and produce high-quality products that meet the needs of national development. As educators, we must focus on improving the training and selection mechanism for top-notch innovative talents, improve the ability of talent training, and gather talents from all over the world to use them.”

“Take up a new mission and be a newcomer of the times.” Guo Zizheng, a 2022-level doctoral student at the School of Integrated Circuits, mentioned the word “mission” many times in his speeches, “Integrated circuits are the forefront of contemporary international technology competition and a strategy for national rejuvenation. Supported by science and technology. To be a pathfinder, pioneer and climber in the field of integrated circuits is the mission of our generation of ‘builders’.”

Learn and understand the action guide into the brain and heart

Opening the first volume of “Selected Works of Letters of Xi Jinping”, the first thing that catches the eye is the reply letter from General Secretary Xi Jinping to all the students of the 2009-level Undergraduate League Branch of the School of Archaeology, Culture and Museology, Peking University on May 2, 2013. In his reply, General Secretary Xi Jinping encouraged contemporary young people to cherish their youth, work hard, and be courageous pioneers, pioneers and devotees who are ahead of the times.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out: “The whole party should focus on youth work as a strategic work, arm the youth with the party’s scientific theory, inspire the youth with the party’s original mission, and be a confidant of young friends and enthusiasts of youth work. A guide for young people.” In the propaganda and education of the party’s innovative theory, Peking University has always placed young students in an important position, carefully educating and guiding young people.

On the opening day of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at a unique online symposium, more than 100 young students from the School of Journalism and Communication, the School of Life Sciences, and the School of Life Sciences of Shihezi University of Peking University gathered in the cloud to study the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. . Lu Wenxun, a student from the School of Life Sciences of Peking University, has been participating in the volunteer work of popular science in his spare time. “The stage for contemporary Chinese youth to display their talents is extremely broad, and popular science work is also something we can do from our side.” Wang Hainan, a student from the School of Life Sciences of Shihezi University, said that life science research should have a “big man in the country” in mind, and there are forests, grasslands, rivers and lakes in the motherland… Sincere and enthusiastic exchanges inspire young people to think about how to better integrate “self” into “Big I”.

After watching the opening meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Institute of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era at Peking University immediately organized a study meeting. Professor Wang Puxiao, the dean, made a speech entitled “Fully Implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era on the New Journey” Report. On the second day of the closing of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the institute invited experts and scholars from 13 research institutes (centers) of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to conduct in-depth study and discussion around the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and strive to explain the Party’s The spirit of the 20th National Congress has been continuously pushed to new academic heights.

A new journey calls for new actions. On October 20, at the symposium of outstanding medical Communist Party members at Peking University, the old, middle and young party members recalled the stories of their original aspirations and exchanged their struggles. Chen Li, Chief Physician of the Restoration Department of the Stomatological Hospital, reviewed the work experience of assisting Tibet in the past two years. The medical team of Peking University Medical Assistance to Tibet not only treated the common people, but also brought advanced equipment and technical concepts, leaving a team of “doctors who cannot be taken away.” team”. Chen Li said: “The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has mentioned ‘the people’ many times, which is the original intention of our medical aid work in Tibet. In the future, we will continue to ‘roll up our sleeves and work hard’ to bring greater benefits to the people in the border areas. quality medical care.”

Going forward bravely and writing a new chapter of Peking University’s integration into the national rejuvenation

How to implement the decisions and arrangements made in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into practice, Peking teachers and students are thinking and practicing.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made a clear plan to “comprehensively improve the quality of independent training of talents, focus on creating top-notch innovative talents, and gather talents from all over the world to use them”. In recent years, Peking University has adhered to the national strategic needs, formed a high-level talent training system, optimized the layout of talent training, explored unconventional talent training methods, and improved the localized growth of high-level talents such as basic research talents and high-level compound talents. path. At the same time, the reform of the personnel system has continued to be deepened. In the past five years, more than 700 top scholars and outstanding young talents have chosen to join Peking University.

At Peking University’s conference on learning and conveying the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the school party committee requested to comprehensively consolidate and deepen the achievements of the school’s “talent strategy year”, and continue to build the “first echelon” of talents in our country’s colleges and universities. Hao Ping said: “As a high-level research university, Peking University is the cradle of creating top-notch innovative talents, an important national strategic scientific and technological force, an important position for the development of advanced ideology and culture, and a gathering place for high-level talents. In the process of promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, it shoulders a heavy responsibility and has a lot to do.”

In Beijing Huairou Science City, a number of “national weapons” participated by Peking University are under construction. In the past five years, Peking University has continuously enhanced its original innovation capabilities and carried out organized scientific research targeting major issues. “In today’s era of big science, the scientific paradigm is changing, and the growth environment for the new generation of talents is also changing.” Cheng Heping, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, professor of the School of Future Technology at Peking University, and director of the National Center for Biomedical Imaging Science, said, “We must follow the principles of Xi Jinping. According to the requirements and guidance of the general secretary, the large biomedical imaging facility will be built into a world-class scientific research and technology research and development base, and will not relax or rest on the road of supporting the country’s high-quality development.”

Accelerate the construction of a system of philosophy and social sciences with Chinese characteristics, actively build China‘s independent knowledge system, and contribute wisdom and strength to the whole society to strengthen the “four self-confidence”. On the new national journey, Peking University Archaeology will further condense the genes of Chinese civilization, elucidate excellent traditional values, tell the story of Chinese civilization well, enhance cultural self-confidence, and contribute to the construction of a cultural power. We must unite, actively innovate the discipline construction model, and dig deeper Connotative development.”

“To study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the foundation is to deeply understand the essence of the spirit, and the key is to implement it. At present, the central task of Peking University’s development is to accelerate the construction of a world-class university with Chinese characteristics under the leadership of the party. In order to make new contributions to modernization and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way, we must closely combine the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on education, and further implement the school in accordance with the deployment requirements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The deployment of the 14th Party Congress has opened up a new realm of building a world-class university with Chinese characteristics.” Gong Qihuang said.（Our reporter Jin Haotian Our correspondent Wang Yulin Jin Ge）

Demonstrate new responsibilities and new actions in the new journey of a world-class university with Chinese characteristics

Education is the country’s plan and the party’s plan. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized “in-depth implementation of the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education, the strategy of strengthening the country with talents, and the strategy of innovation-driven development”, and combined education, science and technology, and talents into one part, and used a special chapter for in-depth discussion and strategic deployment. This fully reflects that our party has further deepened its understanding of the laws of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and has a more precise grasp of the laws of interaction between education, technology, talents and high-quality development. We must deeply study and understand, take root in the land of China, forge ahead in the journey of the times, accelerate the pace of building a world-class university with Chinese characteristics, and demonstrate Peking University’s new responsibilities and new achievements in the new journey of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.

Deeply comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, and continuously strengthen the Party’s overall leadership over the school. The CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core attaches great importance to higher education work, and gives cordial care and careful guidance to the development and construction of Peking University. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has visited Peking University twice and delivered important speeches. He has sent reply letters and congratulatory letters to Peking University teachers, students and alumni seven times. A series of important expositions such as “Basic Work”, and put forward a general program for the development of the school. To study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we must firmly grasp the correct political direction of running a school, deeply understand the decisive meaning of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two establishments”. “Maintain”, constantly improve the political position, fully understand the profound political considerations and far-reaching strategic vision of the Party Central Committee in grasping higher education, and transform the general secretary’s ardent expectations and work requirements for Peking University into a powerful driving force for reform and development. The above actions are highly consistent with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.

Strengthening the leadership of the party and doing a good job in party building are the soul and foundation of socialist education with Chinese characteristics, and the most fundamental feature and solid guarantee of world-class universities with Chinese characteristics. Peking University has a glorious revolutionary tradition and distinctive red genes. On the new journey, Peking University will continue to further promote the new great project of party building, adhere to and improve the principal responsibility system under the leadership of the party committee, strengthen the construction of the party’s grass-roots organizations, and promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party to develop in depth, so as to ensure that Peking University will always be Become a strong position to adhere to the leadership of the party, and resolutely run a university that reassures the party central committee and satisfies the people.

Deeply understand the fundamental and strategic supporting role of education in building a socialist modern country in an all-round way, and answer the fundamental question of “what kind of people to train, how to train people, and for whom to train people” in the practice of cultivating people by virtue. As the vanguard of the higher education front, Peking University will further focus on major national strategic needs, optimize the layout of discipline construction, fully support the construction of new engineering disciplines, consolidate and enhance the leading edge of science disciplines, improve the discipline system of philosophy and social sciences with Chinese characteristics, and vigorously promote the construction of medical disciplines. Promote interdisciplinary integration, and cultivate talents with first-class disciplines and first-class academics. Deeply understand the strategic significance of youth work, insist on educating people with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, arm the youth with the party’s scientific theory, inspire the youth with the party’s original mission, and educate and guide them to study hard, cultivate morality, and discern , honest, patriotic, inspirational, truth-seeking, and practical, so that they can become good young people in the new era who have ideals, dare to take responsibility, can endure hardships, and are willing to struggle, and let the splendid flowers of youth bloom in the fiery practice of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. .

Deeply understand the core position of innovation in the overall situation of my country’s modernization drive, give full play to the important role of high-level research universities as national strategic scientific and technological forces, fully integrate into the national innovation system, and strive to achieve high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement. Technological innovation has become the main battlefield in the international strategic game amid the unprecedented changes in a century. Technological self-reliance and self-improvement is the foundation of a country’s prosperity and security, and it is the strategic support for the innovation and development of a great country. Peking University will continue to have the “big man of the country” in mind, focus on the “four aspects”, focus on major scientific issues and key areas, actively connect with the national strategic goals and strategic tasks, strengthen organized scientific research, and deploy a number of key areas and major projects. Strengthen the research and innovation of key common technologies, cutting-edge leading technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies, and be a good company of sharp knives and vanguards in resolutely winning the battle of key core technologies.

Deeply understand the great significance of talent as the primary resource, and build a talent team that leads the development of the country. The development of a country and the development of universities complement each other. The more talents the universities gather, the more the country can become a world center of talents. Adhere to the party’s management of talents, attract talents, use talents carefully, focus on strategic scientists, leading talents, innovative teams, young talents and other groups, and comprehensively build a high-level talent gathering high ground. Create more favorable platforms and conditions, so that top scholars can better play a strategic leading role in the work of laying out scientific research, condensing major scientific research directions, and forming large scientific research teams. Continue to introduce and carefully cultivate a group of young talents with solid foundation and outstanding potential, support them to take the lead and be the protagonists, and actively cultivate the growth echelon of strategic scientists. Resolutely implement the spirit of education evaluation reform, focus on eliminating the “five-only”, and strive to build an important base for top talents such as strategic scientists in the field of cutting-edge science and technology, leading talents in philosophy and social sciences, and outstanding engineers with excellent academic ecology and talent ecology. Adhere to the national strategic needs, take root in China, comprehensively improve the quality of independent training of talents, improve the localized growth path of high-level talents such as basic research talents and high-level compound talents, and strive to cultivate more outstanding talents for the future of the country and the nation.（Author: Peking University Party Committee Theory Learning Center Group）

Be a down-to-earth good youth in the new era

On the morning of October 16, I watched the live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with my teachers and classmates at school. I listened to General Secretary Xi Jinping’s ardent message to the youth, and deeply felt the care and concern of the party for the younger generation. At the same time, I also deeply realize that I was born at the right time, that I have the responsibility to shoulder, and that I have a broader stage.

My hometown, Songtao County, Guizhou Province, is located in the middle of the transition from the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau to the hills of western Hunan, with high mountains and long roads and undulating terrain. The geographical environment has greatly restricted the development of the hometown. In the past, it was a national-level poverty-stricken county for a long time. In the past ten years, thanks to targeted poverty alleviation and rural revitalization, the hometown has thrown off the “poverty” hat, and public service facilities such as education, medical care, culture and sports have become more and more perfect. At the same time of economic development, the clear waters and green mountains are not only preserved, but also more beautiful. There are more children in my hometown who have seen the outside world and feel hope and strength. Relatives in my hometown say that this is all thanks to the party’s good policies and that it is happiness that can be seen and touched.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made clear arrangements on “promoting the construction of a healthy China“, “putting the protection of people’s health in the strategic position of prioritizing development, and improving the people’s health promotion policy”. I am full of emotions and thoughts. Although I am only a medical student who has not been employed, I also feel a heavy responsibility on my body.

I remember the outbreak of the new crown pneumonia in early 2020, and my hometown Songtao County was also under great pressure. I was at home at that time. Compared with non-medical professionals, I have more knowledge of epidemic prevention, so I have to go to the top at a critical time. I took the initiative to apply to join the volunteer team of the county CDC to participate in the epidemic monitoring work. The CDC is on duty 24 hours a day. Colleagues bring bedding from home, sleep in the office, and devote themselves to the fight against the epidemic. Later, Guizhou Province organized a medical team to aid Hubei, and colleagues from the Songtao County CDC took the initiative to invite Ying and charge ahead, especially the Communist Party members scrambling to say “I am a Party member, I will go first”, “I am a Party member and must Go”, these scenes are still fresh in my memory, they explained the advanced nature of the Communist Party members with practical actions, and they also inspired me all the time.

Let youth bloom beautifully where the party and the people need it most. As a youth at Peking University in the new era and a new force in China‘s public health undertakings, I will earnestly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, keep in mind the original mission of the Communist Party members, practice the medical student oath of “health is linked to life and life”, and carry forward “” The aspirations of youth, the spirit of fulfilling and advancing”, the more difficult and perilous the more forward spirit, shows the responsibility of the youth of Peking University in the new era and new journey with practical actions.（Narrator: Yang Junting, a 2021 doctoral student in the Department of Epidemiology and Health Statistics, School of Public Health, Peking University, interviewed by our reporter Jin Haotian）

Layout link: Special Issue of Red Boat’s Original Heart: “Forging a New Journey and Contributing to a New Era” by Peking University ( “Guangming Daily”5th edition October 31, 2022)

Topic link:Celebrating the 20th National Endeavour and a New Journey