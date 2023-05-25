“Integration of numbers and realities” opens up the future——Observation on digitization helping the high-quality development of Guizhou’s real economy_Guangming.com

Take the “cloud” to go up, and use the “number” to transform. The 2023 China International Big Data Industry Expo will be held in Guizhou Province from May 26 to 28. Its theme focuses on the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy. The reporter found in a recent survey that, as the country’s first comprehensive test area for big data, Guizhou has accelerated the innovative application of digital technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, 5G, and blockchain, and has played a key role in promoting the high-quality development of the real economy. It is promoting the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries and the integrated development of three industries.

From “manual work” to “intelligent work”, agricultural production is more efficient

Dozens of smart mushroom houses are neatly arranged, and humidity, temperature, carbon dioxide, light and other elements can be remotely and automatically controlled through a mobile phone… This is the production scene in an edible fungus industry demonstration park in Baiyun District, Guiyang City, Guizhou Province .

The staff checks the growth of mushrooms in the smart mushroom room of the Edible Mushroom Industry Demonstration Park in Baiyun District, Guiyang City (photo taken on February 14, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ou Dongqu

“This not only makes intensive use of the land, but also bids farewell to ‘depending on the sky for food’.” Technician Wu Yingkai said that the original method of growing in greenhouses is greatly affected by climate and seasons, and the quality of mushrooms is also unstable. Today, with the help of big data technology, the growth cycle of mushrooms has been greatly shortened, which can reduce labor costs by more than 40%.

Relying on the advantages of big data development, Guizhou has accelerated the application of digitalization in various links such as agricultural production, processing, and distribution, and promoted the reshaping of supply chains, extending industrial chains, and upgrading value chains.

One-button start, automatic fertilization, intelligent temperature and humidity control… Enter the vegetable seedling breeding center in Nanmutu Town, Kaiyang County, Guiyang City. The park covers an area of ​​about 25,000 square meters and consists of 3 seedling workshops and 1 operation workshop Supporting composition, usually only need 3 people to manage.

Workers check the watering of pepper seedlings by the automatic sprinkler irrigation system at the Nanmutu Vegetable Breeding Center in Kaiyang County, Guiyang City (photo taken on May 24, 2023).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Wenbin

This modern seedling plant integrating sowing, fertilization, and irrigation was built by Guizhou Modern Seed Industry Group Co., Ltd. It aims to shorten the seedling cycle with a standardized and intensive seedling raising system, prevent and control the infestation of crops by diseases and insect pests, and improve the quality of seedlings. Seedling quality.

It is understood that the key equipment of the center is designed and provided by the Planning and Design Institute of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and more than 20 patented technical achievements have been applied. The automatic and intelligent seeding and punching equipment allows the daily seeding volume to reach up to more than 1 million plants. Since it was put into production at the beginning of last year, tens of millions of various vegetable seedlings have been cultivated.

In the nursery workshop, it is equipped with an intelligent environment control system and a logistics distribution system. “In different growth stages of crops, the system can accurately provide the required environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity. Processes such as watering, fertilizing, and spraying can be operated with a tablet computer.” Technician Li Shili said, “It is similar to the traditional way of raising seedlings. For example, for solanaceous seedlings, we can shorten the seedling cultivation in spring by 10 to 15 days, and in summer by 5 to 10 days.”

Agricultural technicians display the temperature and humidity records in the seedling greenhouse on the mobile phone “Huinong Cloud Assistant” at the Nanjiang Vegetable Breeding Center in Kaiyang County, Guiyang City (photographed on May 23, 2023).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Wenbin

“We are equipped with modern seedling production facilities and equipment such as automatic supply of seedling substrates, automatic on-demand seeding lines, intelligent germination rooms, grafting healing rooms, and automatic tidal irrigation systems. It is currently the most advanced modern seedling production center in the province.” Guizhou. Li Xianwei, deputy general manager of Provincial Modern Seed Industry Group Co., Ltd. said.

Workers check the growth of ginger seedlings at the tissue culture center of Nanjiang Vegetable Variety Breeding Center in Kaiyang County, Guiyang City (photo taken on May 23, 2023).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Wenbin

In recent years, the digital transformation of primary industries such as agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, and fishery has been steadily advancing. New models of smart agriculture such as product traceability, smart irrigation, smart greenhouses, and precision fertilization have been widely promoted, greatly improving agricultural production efficiency. The integration of digital technology and agriculture not only brings vitality to traditional industries, but also allows agricultural modernization to play an increasingly important role in boosting rural revitalization.

From “black and clumsy” to “smart and fast”, the industry has taken a new step

Known as the “Jiangnan Coal Sea”, Guizhou is rich in coal resources and is an important energy base in southern my country. With the rapid development of the digital economy, coal mining, which was once nicknamed “black and clumsy”, is realizing the transformation from “human control” to “numerical control”, and from “automatic” to “intelligent”.

Walking into the intelligent control center of Xintian Coal Mine of Guizhou Yuneng Investment Co., Ltd., one side after another high-definition monitors display the operation status of systems such as underground coal mining, tunneling, and “one connection, three defenses” in real time. Unattended and remote control, thanks to the application of intelligent equipment.

According to the relevant person in charge of Xintian Coal Mine, as one of the four coal mines in Guizhou selected for the construction of the first batch of intelligent demonstration coal mines in the country, Xintian Coal Mine has promoted the construction of 10 major intelligent systems such as information infrastructure, tunneling systems, and coal mining systems. More than 50 intelligent subsystems have been built, realizing the online collaborative work of production, scheduling, electromechanical and other major majors, which has significantly improved the intelligent comprehensive management level and productivity of the mine.

“The working face has been automatically followed by machine shifting, and the fully-mechanized mining team has reduced by 55 people compared with the past, and only 4 people are enough for the production team.” Fan Guanjun, leader of the comprehensive mining team of Xintian Coal Mine, said that the intelligent construction of coal mines has significantly improved efficiency by reducing manpower In the past, more than 10 people in a coal mining face were too busy, but now a few people are enough.

Staff work in the “5G Fully Connected Factory” molding area of ​​Guizhou Tire Co., Ltd. (photographed on May 17, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ou Dongqu

Guizhou Tire built the first “5G fully connected factory” in Guizhou Province, and 12 projects including Aerospace Electronics and Zhenhua Yunke were approved for pilot demonstrations in the field of national digital transformation… In April 2022, Guizhou Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology and other departments jointly The issuance of “Several Policies and Measures to Support Digital Transformation in the Industrial Field” proposes that Guizhou will systematically increase support for digital transformation in the industrial field.

Guiding Conch Panjiang Cement Co., Ltd., located in Guiding County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, is one of the key local digital transformation enterprises. The company has successively built a mine digital system, an expert operating system, and an intelligent inspection system, and has achieved remarkable results in reducing staff and increasing efficiency.

After Guiding Conch Panjiang Cement Co., Ltd. builds a digital mine, the intelligent mine scheduling center can realize production tasks and vehicle scheduling (photographed on May 17, 2023).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Shi Qiangui

“Taking limestone mining as an example, through the mine control system for command and dispatch, information transmission is more accurate and faster.” Du Kai, deputy general manager of Guiding Conch Panjiang Cement Co., Ltd., said that in the past, ore mining and vehicle dispatching relied on It was done manually, and after the completion of the mine digital system, more than 30 related personnel were reduced.

The achievements of Guizhou’s digital transformation in the industrial field are a true portrayal of my country’s promotion of digitalization in the industrial field and its efforts to practice high-quality development. In recent years, traditional industries such as mining, manufacturing, electric power, and construction have “repackaged and moved forward”, and the integration of informatization and industrialization has continued to deepen and become more real.

From monotony to wisdom and individuality, service formats tend to be diversified

Can’t find a parking space when driving out, go round and round in the underground parking lot to find a car, and wait in a “long queue” when leaving the parking lot to pay…Many parking problems that once plagued urban residents have been solved with the help of digital technology.

In a smart parking building on Yan’an West Road, Yunyan District, Guiyang City, the reporter saw the driver drive the car into the three-dimensional garage elevator car, and then get off. The smart system will automatically park the car nearby according to the vacancy. ; When picking up the car, the car owner only needs to follow the steps on the screen of the smart device terminal, and the system will send the car back within two minutes.

Citizens park at the Smart Parking Building on Yan’an West Road, Yunyan District, Guiyang City (photo taken on May 23, 2023).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xiang Dingjie

According to Wang Qian, head of Yunyan District, this is a vivid microcosm of Guizhou’s new urbanization. At present, similar projects are being built in places where the supply of parking spaces is in short supply, so as to realize humanized, intelligent and efficient management, relieve traffic congestion and provide convenience for citizens. travel.

Guizhou, with beautiful mountains and rivers, is still making every effort to build a world-class tourist destination and promote the industrialization of tourism. In March last year, the domestic headquarters of Mafengwo, one of the largest tourist communities in China, officially settled in Guizhou, and completed a new round of financing in February this year.

“Continuous innovation in the face of adversity, as well as the pioneering exploration of the Internet in the tourism industry, give us the confidence to seize the opportunity after recovery and complete a new leap forward.” Mafengwo founder and CEO Chen Gang said, “We will use the funds to In the construction of the content system and the reshaping of the new supply chain, while providing on-demand travel decision-making services for more young users, it will also empower tourism destinations and various tourism formats through digital tools.”

According to Sun Pei, director of the Industrial Integration Division of the Guizhou Provincial Big Data Development Administration, focusing on the “three major elements” of resources, customer sources, and services, and focusing on the entire service chain of “food, accommodation, travel, shopping and entertainment“, the local area has cultivated a number of companies including Mafengwo. The digital transformation service provider of the tourism industry can accurately and efficiently meet the personalized, intelligent and diversified needs of tourists.

At present, the service platform of “Tour Guizhou with One Code” alone has access to more than 500 national A-level tourist attractions, more than 39,000 hotels, more than 62,000 merchants, and more than 24,000 special commodities, serving more than 34 million tourists.

Hu Jianhua, secretary of the party group of Guizhou Provincial Big Data Development Administration, said that the local area will continue to focus on “integration of thousands of enterprises” to help the province’s new industrialization, new urbanization, agricultural modernization, and tourism industrialization, and promote the new generation of information technology to empower equipment. Intelligence, assigning value to enterprises, empowering industries, and continuously promoting the transformation and upgrading of the real economy.

