Integration of the plural councils will not have variation

The municipal redistribution that was recently approved by the Legislative Assembly, and which will be effective as of May 1, 2024, will not affect the way in which the plural municipal councils will be integrated based on the result at the polls.

Noel Orellana, magistrate of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), explained yesterday that the only modification that will be made is that there will no longer be 262 councils, but 44.

Orellana mentioned in the interview on the ITV digital channel that the form of integration of local governments was not changed, so the population will continue to choose by direct ballot for those who cast the ballot in the country, and electronically for those foreign residents.

«Whoever wins a municipality will have the mayor, the trustee and the first alderman. The rest of [los] councilors will be distributed according to the votes of the other parties. With that we are guaranteeing that the municipal councils will continue to be plural,” Orellana explained.

«For the municipalities, the mechanism of presenting a list A, a list B and even a list C will always be used; there will always be representation of the parties in the plural councils », he added.

The magistrate added that the voting centers will also be maintained, since there is no reason to change them, totaling 1,595 to cast the vote in the national territory.

“We are going to maintain the same voting centers that we have traditionally had. In 2021 we had 1,595, and for 2024 the same voting centers remain, “he mentioned.

He added that the D’Hondt formula will be implemented, which assigns seats to the best electoral quotients and rules out the allocation by residuals.

The president of the TSE, Dora Esmeralda Martínez, also reminded the political parties yesterday that during their internal election processes they must guarantee that at least 30% of the candidates are women.

“The political parties legally registered by the TSE must guarantee 30% participation of women in the internal election processes to choose the candidacies for popularly elected positions for the 2024 elections,” he added.

The term for the internal ones ends on July 20, so the parties have a month to do so.

The post Integration of plural councils will have no variation appeared first on El Vicentino.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

