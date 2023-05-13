Integration with Viva was left on the ground: Avianca gave up

Considering that the conditions for the transaction defined by Aerocivil will not allow Viva to be a financially and operationally viable airline, but could even put the stability of Avianca and the airline sector at risk, the latter withdrew from the integration process that it presented nine years ago. months.

This was reported this Saturday in a statement after studying Aerocivil resolution 873 of 2023 in detail and verifying that the shortcomings are numerous ”, among them:

Little regulatory flexibility to provide certainty about the conditions for the reactivation of Viva’s operations. Lack of adjustment of the conditions to the current reality of Viva and the time elapsed between the start of the process on August 8, 2022 and the date of a final decision. The conditions require Avianca to assume obligations, routes, and service level commitments and prices that do not match Viva’s remaining capacities after two months of suspension of operations. Despite Avianca’s willingness to return more than 75% of the Viva slots in El Dorado, and more than 72% of the Viva slots in “premium” slots, the authority demanded the return of a number of slots such that it would not allow Viva to base a single plane at the country’s main airport efficiently. This would make Viva economically unfeasible, and is explicitly inconsistent with other conditions that require Viva to continue to provide connectivity on historic routes where it was the sole operator, and to protect passengers affected by Viva’s cessation of operations, which according to official figures exceeds 500,000.

However, the airline assures that it will seek to increase its number of aircraft to provide better connectivity to the regions, and in turn will implement mechanisms to offer employment options to Viva employees.

Likewise, Adrian Neuhauser, President and CEO of Avianca, stated that: “Unfortunately the conditions of this resolution, which is already the firm decision, make it impossible to rescue Viva by making it not only unfeasible as an airline, but also, if it occurs Integration under the conditions imposed by Aerocivil would put Avianca’s stability and Colombia’s connectivity at risk.

It is important to highlight that, during the current crisis in the sector, in which not only Viva but also Ultra have stopped flying, Avianca stated that it has constantly been the one that has sought to propose solutions: it is not only the only company that made a specific proposal to save Viva, but it has mobilized more than 160,000 people free of charge (compared to the less than 10,000 that all the other airlines in the sector have rescued as a whole) and has served critical destinations such as San Andrés, Medellín with additional flights , Riohacha or Buenos Aires, among many others. In this sense, it maintains its conviction of being a key player for connectivity and avoiding a deeper crisis, and will continue to protect affected users of Viva and Ultra until May 31.

“Unfortunately, this long process puts Viva at imminent risk of disappearance, the airline that brought the low-cost model to the country, put millions of Colombians on the plane at competitive prices and gave direct and indirect employment to thousands of families. Now the challenge for the country it will be to advance plans to protect the sector and prevent Colombia from continuing to lose competitiveness, diverting the flow of passengers to countries such as Panama, Chile and Peru,” Neuhauser concluded.