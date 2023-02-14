Home News Integrity of social leader, would be at risk
News

Integrity of social leader, would be at risk

by admin
Integrity of social leader, would be at risk

It was announced by the municipal directory of the Historical Pact in Quinchía, that the governor and social leader, Edith Lucía Taborda, belonging to the Embera Karamba Community, has been the victim of threats against her life.

For this reason, they ask the competent authorities to take actions to safeguard the governor’s life, strengthen her protection and activate the effective care route.

The call is also for those who want to generate destability in the municipality to refrain, since the municipality of Quinchía is characterized as a territory of peace and tranquility.

See also  Zhejiang stipulates that takeaways must have a takeaway seal from March 1 next year-News-cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Relatives identified the men murdered on the Fortul...

my country’s large-scale sky survey space telescope is...

Official! RBD will be in Colombia

They raise ‘Day without a car and without...

Energy and gas service would be at risk

The Party Building of the Standing Committee of...

CámComercio benefits micro-businesses and companies in Magdalena

National Development Plan

Sanya urban management confiscated children’s homework desks?Official notification:...

Does anyone remember the economy…?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy