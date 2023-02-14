It was announced by the municipal directory of the Historical Pact in Quinchía, that the governor and social leader, Edith Lucía Taborda, belonging to the Embera Karamba Community, has been the victim of threats against her life.

For this reason, they ask the competent authorities to take actions to safeguard the governor’s life, strengthen her protection and activate the effective care route.

The call is also for those who want to generate destability in the municipality to refrain, since the municipality of Quinchía is characterized as a territory of peace and tranquility.