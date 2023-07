Lahore: CTD operations in different cities of Punjab in view of terrorism concerns. Seven terrorists were arrested during the intelligence-based operation.

According to the spokesperson of CTD, the operation was carried out in Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Bahalpur, and Gujranwala. The terrorists belong to the outlawed Al-Qaeda and TTP.

Explosive materials, detonator, mobile phones, arms, bullets and cash were recovered from the terrorists.

