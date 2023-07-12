Intense Heatwaves Across China: North to South, East to West

Heatwave Grips China as High Temperatures Continue

July 11, 20XX – A heatwave is currently sweeping across China, with high temperatures affecting various regions. The meteorological departments of Zhejiang and Shanghai recently announced the arrival of the plum blossom season. As the rainy season comes to an end, the subtropical high pressure system is expected to dominate, resulting in high temperatures.

On July 11th, the core area of high temperatures shifted to the Yangtze River Basin. Many areas in the Yellow River and Huaihe Rivers in North China experienced a decrease in high temperatures, while regions such as Sichuan, Zhejiang, and Anhui reported temperatures above 38°C. Zhejiang, in particular, saw temperatures above 37°C, with central areas experiencing extreme temperatures above 40°C.

The relative humidity in most areas of Zhejiang on the afternoon of the 11th was above 40%, exacerbating the discomfort caused by the high temperatures. The body temperature rose significantly, reaching as high as 48°C according to the NOAA body feeling formula.

Although rainfall temporarily reduced high temperatures in the Huanghuai River region of North China until the 14th, the humidity increased, creating a stuffy environment. On the 12th, Beijing, Tianjin, and Shijiazhuang experienced a drop in temperatures to about 30°C due to rain. However, once the rain weakened or stopped, the humidity increased, making it difficult to find relief from the heat.

From the 14th onwards, the high pressure on the mainland is expected to strengthen again and connect with the Iranian high pressure in the west. Xinjiang, located in the core area of the high-pressure system, will likely experience its most intense heatwave this year. Temperatures in Xinjiang may reach their peak around the 15th, with Turpan forecasted to have a maximum temperature of 44°C. Some numerical forecasts even predict temperatures close to 50°C in the Aiding Lake area.

While the northwest experiences scorching temperatures, North China will witness the end of rainfall on the 14th, returning to dry and hot conditions. Beijing, Tianjin, and Shijiazhuang are expected to face three to four consecutive days of high temperatures starting from the 14th. In Beijing, the number of high-temperature days since the beginning of the year has already reached 23, nearing the all-time record of 26 days set in 2000. Tianjin has experienced 22 high-temperature days this year, with three more forecasted in the next week.

In the southern regions under the control of the subtropical high pressure system, heavy rainfall is expected to occur in the next three days. The rain belt will move northward, affecting areas north of the Yangtze River. Strong rainfall is forecasted for the Sichuan Basin, eastern Northwest China, North China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, and other places. The main period of rainfall is expected to occur between the night of the 11th and the 13th. The Sichuan Basin and the Huanghuai area will become the main centers of rainfall from the 12th to the 13th, with mountainous areas advised to be aware of potential geological disasters and low-lying areas warned about the risk of waterlogging. On the 14th, the focus of rainfall will shift to eastern Inner Mongolia, Jilin, and Heilongjiang.

In the core area of the subtropical high pressure system, long-lasting sweltering and high-temperature days will become the norm until the 14th. Southern regions south of the Yellow River will continue to experience scorching temperatures, with body sensations exceeding 35°C and potentially reaching 40°C. Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, and other places are expected to see temperatures reaching 37-39℃ during this period. Even during the night, the lowest temperatures may still be close to or reach 30°C. New high temperatures for the year are anticipated in cities such as Wuhan, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Changsha, Nanchang, and Chongqing.

After the 14th, as cold air moves southward and the subtropical high pressure system retreats eastward, high temperatures will begin to decrease in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, easing the heat. Hunan and Guangxi will be the first regions to experience a decrease in high temperatures, while Hangzhou will withdraw from the high temperature ranks starting from the 15th. However, regions in Guangdong, Jiangxi, Fujian, and Zhejiang are expected to continue experiencing high temperatures for a few more days.

Fuzhou, in particular, has already seen 17 consecutive days of high temperatures from June 25th to July 11th, with the heat set to continue until the 16th. July is historically the hottest month in Fuzhou, with an average of 15.7 days of high temperatures.

As the nation battles the scorching heatwave, people from the east, west, north, and south are working to find relief from the relentless heat.

