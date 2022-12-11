Very intense traffic for the return from the Immaculate Conception bridge on the entire Belluno road network. In particular, on the Alemagna state road 51, queues from Tai di Cadore in a southerly direction up to the A27 motorway entrance. On the spot, Polstrada patrols to try to resolve the most critical situations.
