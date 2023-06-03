Intensive influenza vaccination

In order to deal with respiratory diseases that have arisen due to climate change in the city of Pereira, the Ministry of Health, through the Expanded Immunization Program (PAI), carried out an intense vaccination campaign against influenza, in which more than 500 people were vaccinated in just one week, especially in health human talent personnel, considered one of the most vulnerable groups.

Annual vaccination against influenza is essential to protect citizens from the new virus strains that affect each year. Pregnant women, the elderly, children between 6 and 24 months of age, health personnel and people with chronic underlying diseases are the first to receive this protection. In this sense, the San Jorge University Hospital administered 523 doses of the vaccine.

To meet the vaccination goals, the Ministry of Public Health and Social Security received a batch of 15,000 doses against influenza. The vaccinating teams are carrying out intensive sessions in Health Service Provider Institutions (IPS) and in spaces where the target population can be covered.

“Influenza or flu is a very common viral infection that can be fatal for the high-risk population groups that we mentioned, which is why they will be our first priority to vaccinate, when this population is protected we will indicate to start vaccinating the population in general”, assured Luisa Fierro, leader of the PAI program of the Pereira Health Secretariat.

Influenza symptoms usually come on suddenly and include fever or feeling feverish with chills, cough, sore throat, stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, and in some cases, vomiting and diarrhea, mainly in children. Although not all people with influenza have a fever.