News from New Hainan client, Nanhai.com, and Nanguo Metropolis Daily on February 19 (Reporter Wang Hongxu, intern Zhang Ziqi) On February 18, sponsored by the Chinese Anti-Cancer Association, the Institute of Integrative Medicine Development Strategy of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the Cancer Nutrition of the Chinese Anti-Cancer Association The intensive reading tour of “Guidelines for Integrated Diagnosis and Treatment of Cancer (CACA)-Nutrition Therapy” organized by the Special Committee, Hainan Cancer Hospital and Hainan Anti-Cancer Association was held in Haikou, Hainan. Experts discussed the third method of cancer treatment-nutrition therapy Carried out systematic and wonderful special lectures, 3,000 representatives attended the meeting, and the total number of real-time online viewers nationwide was 20.48 million.

Experts said that nutrition comes first in cancer prevention and treatment; nutrition therapy is not only the first-line treatment of tumors, but also the first-line prevention and first-line rehabilitation measures of tumors, which should run through the whole process of three-level prevention and control of tumors.

CACA guidelines focus on tumor “prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, and health“

In his speech at the conference, Fan Daiming, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and chairman of the Chinese Anti-Cancer Association, said that the Chinese Anti-Cancer Association adheres to the concept of integrated medicine and organizes experts in the field of tumors to compile the “Guidelines for Integrated Diagnosis and Treatment of Cancer in China (CACA)” (“CACA Guidelines” for short) ), including tumor types and technical articles. Among them, there are 53 strategies (strategies) in the chapter on tumor types, focusing on “prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation”; 60 techniques (tricks) in the technical chapter, focusing on “evaluation, support, control, care, and health“.

Academician Fan Daiming said that in the past five years, the Chinese Anti-Cancer Association has continuously developed its academic brand and promoted the continuous advancement of China‘s cancer prevention and treatment. The follow-up promotion of the guidelines includes the introduction of the CACA guidelines to campuses, the grassroots level of the CACA guidelines, the dual-certification of the CACA guidelines, and the CACA technical guidelines development etc.

The integrated treatment of diseases is the development direction of future medicine. The CACA guideline is a major pioneering leading achievement, which provides important consultation for comprehensively improving the level of cancer diagnosis and treatment in China. This academic event is a wonderful academic feast, which will effectively promote the cause of cancer prevention and treatment in Hainan Province to a new level.

At the site of the intensive reading lecture meeting that day, the release ceremony of the CACA guidelines was also held, and badges were issued to representatives of CACA guidelines certification experts.

Nutrition for Cancer Prevention and Control

On the same day, “China Tumor Integrated Diagnosis and Treatment Technology Guidelines (CACA) – Nutritional Therapy” was carried out around the five parts of “What Why Who How Objective”. Optimize integrated diagnosis and treatment.

Professor Shi Hanping, chairman of the CACA Nutrition Special Committee and chief editor of nutritional therapy, said that nutritional therapy is not only the first-line treatment of tumors, but also the first-line prevention and first-line rehabilitation of tumors, which should run through the whole process of three-level prevention and control of tumors. The CACA guidelines point out that nutrition is the first priority for cancer prevention and treatment, nutrition is the solution to a healthy China, and nutrition is the basic guarantee for a well-off society in an all-round way. For the tertiary prevention of tumors, adequate nutrition is required, and nutritional therapy needs to be standardized.

Professor Song Chunhua from the School of Public Health of Zhengzhou University introduced the first part of the CACA Guidelines for Nutritional Therapy, and outlined malnutrition from four aspects: the concept, characteristics, hazards, and treatment principles of malnutrition. Inhibition is the key, standardized nutrition therapy is the foundation; moderate oxidation modification is the core treatment concept principle, which highlights the importance of nutrition therapy in integrated diagnosis and treatment.

Grading of diagnosis, progressive treatment. Professor Cong Minghua from the Cancer Hospital of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences introduced the three-level diagnostic principles of malnutrition in the CACA guidelines, including three parts: nutritional risk screening, assessment and integrated evaluation, and introduced the new method of nutritional assessment and the classification of malnutrition and the consequences of malnutrition. It emphasizes that nutritional therapy should be started early and managed throughout the whole process; nutritional evaluation is an integrated evaluation of multiple dimensions and systems.

Accurate and multi-win comprehensive nutrition management based on individual treatment

Professor Cui Jiuwei from the First Hospital of Jilin University introduced the treatment principles and recommended implementation methods of nutritional therapy from the preoperative, intraoperative and postoperative stages of perioperative patients, and introduced the characteristics of nutritional metabolism and nutritional therapy during the perioperative period. Indications and treatment methods and procedures. For patients with end-stage cancer, nutrition therapy should respect the wishes of patients and their families, relax dietary restrictions and make individualized assessments. According to the specific conditions of different patients, individualized treatment is carried out, and overall dynamic management is achieved to achieve the effects of precise win-win, support and promotion, and multi-dimensional integration.

Integrated management, focus on the whole person. Professor Xu Hongxia from Daping Hospital of the Army Special Medical Center introduced the three-level nutritional prevention of cancer patients, the comprehensive nutritional management methods during the home period of patients after discharge, including home dietary surveys, the setting of dietary principles for small meals and frequent meals, and recording diet and life for clinicians Provide management basis and follow dietary guidance. Tumor patients should be encouraged to consume more protein-rich foods, vegetables, fruits, and mineral-rich foods, and patients should be encouraged to combine exercise and nutrition to strengthen their own health management and prevent related complications.

Fan Daiming, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering: Hainan’s natural environment is suitable for tumor rehabilitation

Tumor prevention and treatment wins through integration and nutrition. Zhou Changqiang, director of the Hainan Provincial Health and Health Commission, said that the CACA guidelines bring together the wisdom of Chinese experts, combine the actual characteristics of Chinese cancer patients, unite Chinese experts, give full play to Chinese wisdom, and combine China‘s national conditions to provide an integrated diagnosis and treatment plan for Chinese cancer. This intensive reading tour has a role in promoting and improving the health science popularization of Hainan people. Cancer prevention and treatment is a systematic project of “prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, and health“. degree still needs to be improved.

Fan Daiming, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and chairman of the China Anti-Cancer Association, said that in recent years, Hainan Provincial Cancer Hospital has developed together with the China Anti-Cancer Association. For the benefit of the people of Hainan, the China Anti-Cancer Association fully supports it. In the next step, CACA guidelines intensive reading tour will go to Hainan Medical College and Hainan University to improve the level of medical education in Hainan, so that the students trained can quickly adapt to the development of modern medicine; carry out CACA guidelines at the grassroots level, in stages and in batches Send a team of experts to give lectures to improve the diagnosis and treatment level of grassroots doctors.

In addition, Fan Daiming said that Hainan's natural environment and climate resources are unique, with high negative ions, high oxygen content, and relatively suitable temperature, which are suitable for the rehabilitation of cancer patients; many people come to Hainan for tourism and health care, and Hainan is also developing It is a very good place for tumor treatment and tumor rehabilitation. In addition, cancer patients must always maintain a positive attitude, insist on listening to music, and have the courage to overcome difficulties in order to overcome the disease.

















