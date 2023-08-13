Online message – Thursday 08/10/2023

Income Tax | Intention to make a profit on the income from § 17 EStG (BFH)

The intention to make a profit, which is also required for the income from § 17 EStG, must refer to the entire participation of the taxpayer in the corporation. A consideration based on the individual sold share is excluded. The intentional creation of a loss through the sale of a GmbH share, the acquisition costs of which exceed its market value due to a premium, is not automatically an abuse of rights within the meaning of Section 42 AO (BFH, judgment of May 3, 2023 – IX R 12/22; published on 10.8.2023).

facts: In November 2015, the plaintiff founded A GmbH (GmbH) as the sole shareholder. Their business is the acquisition and management of real estate. The share capital was initially 25,000

