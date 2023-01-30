“Colombia is responsible for the extermination of the Patriotic Union political party,” said the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

Photo: UP

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights declared that the State of Colombia is responsible for the human rights violations committed to the detriment of more than six thousand victims, members and militants of the Patriotic Union (“UP”) political party, beginning in 1984 and for more than twenty years.

The State partially recognized its international responsibility in this case. The Court valued this position, for constituting a positive contribution to the development of the process, to the validity of the principles that inspire the Convention and to the satisfaction of the reparation needs of the victims, it considered that numerous elements remained in controversy regarding the determination of the factual framework, the universe of victims and the violations.

The Court ordered various reparation measures: