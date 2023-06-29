Inter beat Medellín 3-1 and sends it to the South American

Internacional from Brazil sealed their pass to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores 2023 as the undefeated leader of Group B by beating Colombian Deportivo Independiente Medellín 3-1 this Wednesday in Porto Alegre, who was eliminated from the tournament although they will play the playoffs of the South American .

The ‘red gaúcho’, commanded by former Brazilian coach Mano Menezes, tore apart the defensive system of the coffee growers in the first thirty minutes of the game played at the Beira-Rio World Cup stadium.

The partnership forged between attackers Maurício (3) and Luiz Adriano (22, 27) liquidated DIM at the close of the group stage.

The Argentine striker Luciano Pons (50) discounted for the visitors, who began the date as leaders and for whom a draw would have been enough for them to pass the round.

With the victory, Inter finished with 12 points, followed by Nacional from Uruguay (11), who obtained the other ticket in Group B by beating 1-0 against the eliminated and bottom-place Metropolitanos from Venezuela (0), in a match played in parallel in Montevideo.

Medellín, third, with 10, will fight for the pass to the round of 16 of the South American against one of the second placed in the group stage of that competition.

red society

The current Brazilian runner-up, who will meet his rival in the round of 16 in the draw on July 5, gave a lecture on effectiveness in Porto Alegre (south), and knocked out the cupbearer dream of the Mighty One very early, who had very little power in his visit to Brazil.

Of four shots on goal in the first half, Inter holed three into Andrés Mosquera’s goal, always with the participation, assisting or scoring, of Luiz Adriano and Maurício.

First it was the 36-year-old veteran striker, who served a goal pass for Maurício to exploit his speed and violate with a left foot, deployed a few meters after entering at 18, the upper right corner of the Colombian goalkeeper.

Maurício, who oscillated between the center and the wings, returned his teammate’s attention by overflowing on the left and crossing a ball into the heart of the six-yard box. There, with his chest, the former AC Milan player appeared to make it 2-0, taking advantage of Mosquera’s doubt to intercept the clearance.

On the verge of half an hour, Maurício dressed as an assistant again after receiving a stolen ball in the middle of the field. He filtered the ball to Luiz Adriano, who gently and skillfully put it, from the edge of the crescent, to the far angle of the goalkeeper.

the honor

Being the owner of the ball (66% possession) did little for Medellín, led on an interim basis by Juan Sebastián Botero and who was beginning to keep an eye on the result of the game in Montevideo to stay alive in the Libertadores.

A defeat or a draw for Nacional against the weak Metropolitans would have given them a place in the round of 16.

For the second part, however, he improved his offensive production and tried to save his honor. He did it using the same weapon that injured him: attacking at the start of the match.

In this way, the winger Edwuin Cetré stole a ball at the Brazilian start, eluded three rivals and crossed towards the head of Pons, who struck to beat John.

The comeback attempt soon faded and that action was the only dangerous one on Inter’s goal, which promises to move at a good pace towards its dream of becoming a three-time Libertadores champion (2006, 2010).

