Inter-institutional intervention in the Asaco community

GUANO

With criteria of humanity and service, on Tuesday, July 18, the intervention was carried out in the territory of the Asaco community, San Isidro de Patulú parish, together with María Duchi, vice mayor and president of the Equality and Gender Commission.

Luis Macas, a technician from the Risk Management Unit; MSP San Isidro; MIES technicians; Patricia Tapia, manager of the Directorate of Social Management of Local Economic Development; Ximena Lata, water laboratory technician; World Vision Foundation and the Cantonal Council for the Protection of Rights (CCPD).

The objective of the inter-institutional intervention is to assist the population of Asaco in medical check-ups for children under 2 years of age and pregnant mothers, through awareness days: healthy eating for mothers present. It was announced that the problem of child malnutrition is a multi-causal factor, water intakes were carried out to verify that it is suitable for human consumption, in order to reduce child malnutrition rates.

The risk management unit collected information to propose actions in the presence of the El Niño phenomenon. Emphasis was made that the commitment to prevent child malnutrition belongs to the population of the Asaco community and the participation of public and private institutions.

