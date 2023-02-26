Inter Milan, second in Serie A, lost this Sunday in Bologna (1-0) on the 24th date of the Italian championship, giving the leader Napoli, who had won at Empoli (2-0) on Saturday, a cushion of 18 points.

The Neapolitans, with no rival to overshadow them this season in Italy, can thus afford to lose up to six of the 14 games ahead in the league to win the ‘Scudetto’. At this rate, they could win the third league title in their history at the end of April or the beginning of May after the two in the Maradona era (1987, 1990).

Inter accused the expenditure of energy four days earlier to dominate Porto (1-0) in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 and gave up a quarter of an hour from time after a powerful shot from Riccardo Orsolini (76) just in front of goalkeeper André Onana.

“We conceded a goal that should not be conceded. We are angry because, it is true that we came from a tiring game, but clearly we have to do better,” lamented interista coach Simone Inzaghi into the Sky Sport microphone.

The Renato-Dall’Ara stadium is a cursed venue for Inzaghi, after Inter lost their title options in Bologna last season after a defeat in April (2-1).

Bologna, under the leadership of coach Thiago Motta, confirms its upward line since mid-January and rises to seventh place, not far from the European positions.

“I am proud to see the symbiosis that has been created around the team, to see the fans sing like this,” Motta celebrated for his part.

Inter could see themselves matched for second place by Roma (3rd) and AC Milan (4th), both three points behind the Nerazzurri.

The Rossoneri, with the long-awaited return under the sticks of Frenchman Mike Maignan after five months away from the pitch due to injury, host Atalanta (6th) this Sunday. The Giallorossi will visit bottom club Cremonese on Tuesday.