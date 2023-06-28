Inter Miami loses its seventh game in a row. Will Messi do the miracle? – Smart Environment

He Inter Miamithe team that finalizes the signings of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquetsextended his deep crisis this Saturday by being thrashed 4-1 by the Philadelphia Union and chaining seven consecutive defeats in the North American league (MLS).

The franchise co-owned by David Beckham remains sunk in last place in the Eastern Conference, with 15 points in 18 games.

This Saturday, while Messi shone in the match tribute to Maximiliano RodríguezIn Rosario (Argentina), Inter suffered the heaviest defeat of the season against Union, current MLS runner-up.

The locals opened the scoring with a corner kick taken by the German Kai Wagner and headed into the net by the Norwegian central defender Jakob Glesnes in the 14th minute.

Without the ability to react, Inter was barely able to timidly approach the rival goal in several set pieces by Mexican Rodolfo Pizarro.

Before the break, the hosts extended their lead by taking advantage of a blatant mistake by centre-back Christopher McVey on a clearance in the box. The ball was left at the feet of Mikael Uhre, who left it on a tray for the Argentine Julián Carranza to make it 2-0 in the 39th minute.

The Union sealed the victory before going to the locker room with a tight shot from the balcony of the Leon Flach area at 45+4.

Inter closed the gap in minute 50 through the Finn Robert Taylor but their young midfielder David Ruiz scored in his own goal to make it 4-1 in minute 68 when he tried to prevent Carranza from scoring in the area.

LAFC de Vela stumble

The Miami team, led by Argentine Javier Morales on an interim basis after the dismissal of Phil Neville, He has not known victory since May 13. It is located 11 points from the playoff positions.

“The feelings of the match are bad, due to the final result,” Morales claimed before the press. “If you look at control of the game, in possession, the moments that we dominated were quite a few, but when a team doesn’t defend well, it’s very difficult to win.”

Although it hasn’t raised its head this season, Inter hasn’t stopped garnering international attention in recent weeks. This, due to his activity in the offices. Especially since June 7 Lionel Messi confirmed his intention to join the team.

