Inter Miami, Messi’s new team, continues in free fall

Chicago (USA), June 24 (EFE).- Inter Miami has yet to see the light of day. Awaiting the arrival of the Argentine Lionel Messi and the Spanish Sergi Busquets, the Florida team was overwhelmed 1-4 this Saturday by the Philadelphia Union and remained bottom in the East after seven consecutive defeats, in an MLS game in Los Angeles FC and Cincinnati also lost, but were able to remain leaders in their respective conferences.

The resounding 4-0 victory of the New York Red Bulls against Atlanta United by Argentine Thiago Almada and Austin’s 3-0 defeat in the Texas derby against the Houston Dynamo of Mexican Héctor Herrera also stood out on a MLS day in which many clubs they could not count on key players, summoned with their respective teams for the Gold Cup.

The new edition of this tournament started at Soldier Field with a 1-1 draw between the United States and Jamaica. Brandon Vázquez saved a point for the Americans, though his team, Cincinnati, missed him and was beaten 3-0 by Wayne Rooney’s DC United.

INTER MIAMI, IN DEEP CRISIS

Inter Miami can’t get up. Both Messi and Busquets, whose signing was announced this Friday, will not be able to debut with the team before July 5, when the MLS summer market session opens, and it is very likely that their debut will not take place before July 21. in the Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.

The club co-owned by British David Beckham is experiencing moments of great enthusiasm off the pitch, but on the pitch their football is far from competitive.

In their visit to the Philadelphia Union, which last year lost the final against Los Angeles FC, Inter Miami was completely outclassed and once again gave a very poor defensive image.

Goals from Norway’s Jakob Glesnes, Argentina’s Julián Carranza, Germany’s Leon Flach and an own goal from Honduras’ David Ruiz toppled an Inter Miami team that only won five of its 18 games this year.

ROONEY’S DC UNITED TOMB CINCINNATI

The upset in the East came at Audi Stadium in Washington, where Wayne Rooney’s DC United beat solid conference leaders Cincinnati 3-0.

Without defenseman Matt Miazga, who played in Chicago in the first game of the Gold Cup with the United States, Cincinnati succumbed to goals from Portugal’s Pedro Santos, Ireland’s Derrick Williams and Colombia’s Cristian Dajome, all in the first half.

Nashville did not take advantage of that defeat, which fell 0-2 against the Columbus Crew and was surpassed in the table by the New England Revolution, who beat Toronto 2-1.

In addition, the New York Red Bulls crushed 4-0 the Atlanta United of Argentine Thiago Almada, who returned after the concentration with the Albiceleste team.

SAINT LOUIS AND LAFC LEAD THE WEST

In the West, Saint Louis rallied after picking up just one point in four games and, with a 2-1 win against the San José Earthquakes, reclaimed the lead from currently tied with LAFC, both with 32 points.

Mexican Carlos Vela’s sixth goal of the year was not enough for the Angelenos and they fell 2-3 at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

It was the second defeat of the course at home for LAFC, who came to this event after two consecutive wins.

Of course, despite the defeat, LAFC saw how the Seattle Sounders did not go from 0-0 at home against Orlando City and stayed three points behind in the table.

In addition, the Houston Dynamo was overwhelmed 3-0 by Austin in a Texan derby, with a goal included by Costa Rican Julio Cascante, and remained fourth, five points behind the Angelenos. EFE

