Inter Milan 1:0 – Champions League 1/2 final second leg May 16 – video

On Tuesday, May 16, the first finalist of the Champions League, won by Real Madrid last season, was decided at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan.

Champions League. ½ final. Match-answer

“Inter” (Italy) – “Milan” (Italy) – 1:0 (Martinez, 74).

The first match was 2:0.

Milan fans, after the fiasco in the first meeting in the arena shared by both clubs, hoped in their hearts that their favorites would still manage to score two goals against an irreconcilable opponent, especially since the leader of the “red” attacks returned to the field after an injury blacks” Portuguese Leau. Like, “Liverpool” in the semi-finals of the Champions League-2018/2019 did not break even after 0:3 on the field of “Barcelona” (4:0 at “Anfield”!), so why not try to score “some” two goals against “Inter” . Even if the opponent won seven matches in a row in all competitions with a total score of 21:3, and “Milan” was embarrassed in the last match in Serie A on the field of “Spezia” (0:2).

The first half of the return duel was generally predictable. “Milan” was forced to look for holes in the opponent’s defense, and the well-trained “Inter” skilfully reduced the chances of Giroud and company to score to zero, and on occasion he visited the enemy rear. As a result, there were two shots on goal in 45 minutes (the goalkeepers of Onana and Menyan reacted brilliantly to the shots of Diaz and Dzeko, and Leau’s dangerous “shot” landed next to the bar).

“Dry” football lasted until the 74th minute, when “Inter” decided to visit someone else’s rear, and the Argentine world champion Martinez, with the help of the grenadier Lukaku, made an accurate shot from the penalty area and finally “buried” Stefano Pioli’s team.

The “black and blue” giant, who for the first time in the history of the “dry run” won four consecutive Milan derbies, completely deservedly left Andriy Shevchenko’s former team with nothing, having made it to the final of the Champions League for the first time in 13 years (in 2010, in the match for the trophy, they were beaten “Bayern – 2:0) In the decisive match of the tournament, “Inter” will play on June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul with the winner of the confrontation between “Manchester City” and “Real”, which after a draw in Madrid (1:1) will determine the strongest in Manchester on May 17.

Earlier, FACTS reported that Andriy Shevchenko, ex-football player of Milan, called the best moment of his life.

FC “Inter” Twitter photo

89

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram