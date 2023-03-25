The kick-off of the second edition of the inter-municipal tournament was given this Saturday at the sacred forest stadium of Ablogamé. In opening, the commune of the gulf 6 holder of the title, was held in check by the commune gulf 1.

After a hard-fought and goalless first period, both teams came back from the locker room with good intentions. Golfe 6 opened the scoring in the 50th minute with a magnificent free kick from Edoh Dovené. Led, the commune gulf 1 reacts. His coach Adété Kodjovi, very lucid, brought in Mensah Jacques. The latter with a clear and precise strike, will equalize just a few minutes after coming into play. The meeting ends with a draw of 1 goal everywhere.

After the match, the mayor of the gulf 6 Jean Baptiste Dagbovi, promoter of this 2nd edition confides in the objectives and others ‹‹the objectives of this 2nd edition is to recreate a fraternity between the municipalities of the prefecture of the Gulf and the second objective concerns my municipality. It’s to keep the trophy. The first edition saw the participation of 4 municipalities, for this second edition we have 7 municipalities. I think that on the 3rd edition we will expand to all of greater Lomé. With what we see, things are starting to improve, especially on the side of the game produced by the teams. I want to come out of this tournament with a typical team. And we’ll see what we’re going to do with it. I am gradually building a municipal team and I want us to have a prefectural team as well ›› he implied.

For his part, Essi-Ankou Edem, the president of the organizing committee of this 2nd edition, decides on the other details concerning the tournament ‹‹the purpose of this edition is to strengthen cohesion and fraternity between the territorial agents that we are. In relation to the game, we do not regret for the moment any failures of a nature to taint the regularity of the game. As the tournament progresses, we will try to correct certain shortcomings and the public must be a not tolerant of us. Because we are not also professionals but we will try to give the best of ourselves ›› he hammered.

Asked about the rewards, he reassures ‹‹for the awards, the winner will have a trophy, an envelope and the medals. The second will have an envelope, balloons and the 3rd will also have balloons and an envelope. All other participating teams will also have two balls each ››. he concluded.