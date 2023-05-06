Inter remains in the ‘Champions zone’ despite pressure from Milan

Inter Milan achieved an important 2-0 victory in the Roma field, this Saturday in the 34th round of Serie A, thanks to which they were able to stay fourth and within the Champions League.

The ‘Nerazzurri’ team now has 63 points and provisionally stands with the same points as Juventus (3rd), who visit Atalanta (6th) on Sunday. In addition, Inter remains two points above its neighbor AC Milan (5th), which had beaten Lazio 2-0 (2nd) in the first game on Saturday.

Roma, seventh level on points with Atalanta, is now off the hook five points from the ‘Champions zone’.

Inter and Milan therefore came out stronger this Saturday, in their last games before meeting on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.

In their match at the Olímpico in the capital, Inter managed to take the lead on the scoreboard around half an hour into the game, when the Dutchman Denzel Dumfries sent a ball towards the far post and his teammate Federico Dimarco (33) finished off there with a cross shot that ended up entering the local arc.

Inter’s second goal came in minute 74 with a shot from outside the area by Belgian Romelu Lukaku, after being assisted by Argentine Lautaro Martínez.

It is the fourth consecutive league win for Inter, which seems to have left behind its crisis of March and April, just when the decisive part of the season arrives.

Roma, after this blow, will have to recover to confidently face the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday against German Bayer Leverkusen.

“We have played against the strongest team in Italy, which is in the semifinals of the Champions League, and we have done it with players who are exhausted. I am going home with great pride, on Thursday we will respond”, declared the current coach of Roma, José Mourinho, after the defeat against one of his former teams.

Rafael Leao’s injury

Inter’s rival on Wednesday in the Champions League ‘semi’, AC Milan, conveyed good feelings with their 2-0 win over Lazio. The capital team could lose second place on Sunday if Juventus win on their visit to Bergamo.

The bad news for the ‘rossoneri’, this yes, was the injury of the Portuguese extreme Rafael Leao, key man of the attack of the Milan. The Portuguese player complained of pain in the upper part of his right thigh after accelerating and, after a few moments of chatting with members of his coaching staff, he was replaced by the Belgian Alexis Saelemaekers (11th minute).

“According to what he has told me, I don’t think it’s particularly serious, but the important thing is how he feels tomorrow (Sunday),” Milan coach Stefano Pioli told DAZN.

That initial setback did not faze Milan, who opened the scoring shortly after, in the 17th minute, through Algerian Ismaël Bennacer, who recovered the ball by pressing the visitors’ defense before finishing the play with an acrobatic shot after leaning on Olivier Giroud .

Milan’s second goal was achieved at minute 29 by Frenchman Theo Hernández, with a quick run down the left flank, after which he sent a long shot that ended up lodged in the Roman net.

In the last game of the day, Cremonese (19th) did not resign themselves to going down to Serie B and achieved an important 2-0 win against La Spezia (18th), who fell to the relegation zone and now has only three points. advantage over his rival this day.

The goals in that game were scored by Daniel Ciofani (41) and by the Mexican Johan Vásquez (77).

This day is the first since Napoli mathematically conquered the third ‘Scudetto’ in its history, with its 1-1 draw in Udine on Thursday, at the close of the 33rd round.

On Sunday, the Neapolitans will have a mass bath in the duel against Fiorentina at their Diego Maradona stadium.