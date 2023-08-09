Inter: Samardzic has arrived in Milan – News

Lazar Samardzic is ready to become an Inter player. In fact, the Serbian midfielder arrived in Milan in the evening and will undergo the usual medical checks tomorrow morning before signing the contract that will make him a Nerazzurri player. Samardzic arrives from Udinese in an operation that will instead lead Giovanni Fabbian to wear the black and white shirt.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

