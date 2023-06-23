Inter-school games, tug of war titles in Bajaur

Peshawar (Mashreq News) The inter-school games entered the final stage yesterday, Bajaur won the title by defeating North Waziristan three-nil in the tug-of-war final. Under the auspices of the Director of Sports Amalgamated Districts, the final tug-of-war match was played in Peshawar Sports Complex between Bajaur and North Waziristan teams in Peshawar Sports Complex. On this occasion, Secretary Sports Captain (Rtd) Mushtaq Ahmed distributed prizes among the players, Director Sports Pir Abdullah Shah was also present with him. Bajaur was defeated by 3-0 while in the second semi-final, North Waziristan qualified for the final by defeating Sub-Division Bannu by 2-1.

In the first semi-final of the volleyball competitions held at PSB Gymnasium, Peshawar sub-division defeated district Bajaur by 25-16 and 25-18. Mohmand district won the second semi-final by defeating South Waziristan by 25-15 and 25-17. Mohmand District defeated South Waziristan by penalty shoot four to three and qualified for the semi-finals in the ongoing football matches at Tahamas Khan Football Stadium. Peshawar defeated Khyber District by one goal to zero in the second quarter final. gave

