The Milan prosecutor’s office forwarded to the investigating judge the request for dismissal of the investigation on the alleged over-evaluations of Inter players. The investigation of the prosecutors Giovanna Cavalleri e Giovanni Polizzi, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli, he hypothesized that the Nerazzurri had over-valued a group of players from their own nursery. But the investigations of the economic and financial police unit of the Guardia di Finanza did not reveal any irregularities.
See also Journalist Marialuisa Jacobelli victim of stalking: 52-year-old Francesco Angelini arrested