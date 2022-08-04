The Milan prosecutor’s office forwarded to the investigating judge the request for dismissal of the investigation on the alleged over-evaluations of Inter players. The investigation of the prosecutors Giovanna Cavalleri e Giovanni Polizzi, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli, he hypothesized that the Nerazzurri had over-valued a group of players from their own nursery. But the investigations of the economic and financial police unit of the Guardia di Finanza did not reveal any irregularities.