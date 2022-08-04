Home News Inter, the prosecutor asks for the closure of the investigation on the capital gains of the players
News

Inter, the prosecutor asks for the closure of the investigation on the capital gains of the players

by admin
Inter, the prosecutor asks for the closure of the investigation on the capital gains of the players

The Milan prosecutor’s office forwarded to the investigating judge the request for dismissal of the investigation on the alleged over-evaluations of Inter players. The investigation of the prosecutors Giovanna Cavalleri e Giovanni Polizzi, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli, he hypothesized that the Nerazzurri had over-valued a group of players from their own nursery. But the investigations of the economic and financial police unit of the Guardia di Finanza did not reveal any irregularities.

See also  Journalist Marialuisa Jacobelli victim of stalking: 52-year-old Francesco Angelini arrested

You may also like

From the boom in air traffic to that...

Wang Yi: ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Gets Off...

Mother beats and mistreats her minor son, the...

Wang Yi: ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Gets Off...

Soft skills and decision-making skills, the new guidelines...

Father and son killed in Cerignola, a 45-year-old...

Two puppies fall into a gorge: rescued by...

Towards a new cut in the tax wedge...

Accident in Rovigo: 28 year old Farra di...

Beauty’s anger: “I was beaten only because I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy