Inter: Thuram will have the number 9 shirt – Calcio

“Number 9 for the Panther”. Thus Inter formalises, in a post on Instagram, the choice of the number 9 shirt for Marcus Thuram. After Dzeko’s farewell and the negotiation for Lukaku faded away, it will therefore be the French striker who arrived on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach to wear the historic number, passed on the shoulders of big names such as Ronaldo, Crespo and Eto’o among others.

